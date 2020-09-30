Our lake days are slowly coming to an end. The mornings have become chilly, the days have grown windy, and the evenings are showing an onset of crisp, fall nights. The lake has been one of the higher areas of traffic this year, and I think we can all agree that it is mostly due to COVID-19. People have been challenged to take on new adventures and get a tad bit out of their comfort zone to change up their approach to the outdoors. Texas offers a myriad of lakes, creeks, rivers and water reservoirs to partake in the natural beauty of all things water. Although there is the option for theme parks, water parks and hotels — this hasn’t been the first option now-a-days as it was pre-COVID. We are all attempting to do our best to stay safe, distant and smart when socializing with others outside of our homes.
We have always enjoyed the water as a family, but we may have developed a snobby attitude toward the lakes. You see, my family and I are from the islands, so any water that didn’t look crystal clear or the bottom wasn’t filled with sand, you could count us out. We had attempted Stillhouse Lake on a few occasions, but hanging out on the shores just didn’t cut it for us. The lake life changed for us when we decided to get out on the water — much farther out. It was with the purchase of our first boat that we took a different perspective and appreciation for the surrounding lakes. Not only did we learn so much about boating, but we learned so much about what the water offers and teaches you when you go into deeper waters.
It was interesting because along this journey we had even heard of friends never actually getting onto a boat before. It was this year that they had their first boat ride, and they were ecstatic. COVID has and still brings much loss and devastation, but it has also brought much light and shift in mindset.
The concept of going out in deep waters is such a translation of what we try to avoid as individuals and people with potential for growth and change. Many times, we don’t attempt new ideas, concepts and endeavors because it isn’t our usual norm, it seems too out of reach or we just disregard that avenue of approach. Yet, not only with this new boating experience and lifestyle, but with life in general we are all learning something along the way. We are all learning to get uncomfortable, out of our safe places and from behind our familiarity and conquer untouched waters (also figuratively speaking).
As a military family we know this all too well, and our soldiers know this on an extreme scale. They are being built to adapt and they are purposely placed in daily, quarterly and yearly levels of adversity to better equip their capabilities for battle. Oftentimes they cannot fully grasp this concept, nor can we as family members. It must be a shift in mindset, a shift in the cosmos to be able to see things beyond what our eyes are physically seeing.
So, although the lakes may not be as busy, or even an option as the cold season approaches, something else will. Something else will force us to look beyond what stands in front of us and challenge us to take on new feats. That is, so that we can awaken areas in our lives that we didn’t know existed, maybe have left dormant and thought were no longer present — even if we are not out swimming, maybe we take on recreational fishing. Perhaps we tap into wake surfing with wet suits. Wherever we find ourselves, I hope we are tapping into new forms of ourselves and embracing what could be, what no longer is, and what is.
Lori Ann PALOMARES is an Army spouse and a Killeen area resident.
