They’re back. The final 218 soldiers of 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division returned Saturday and celebrated the occasion at the division’s Cooper Field.
Aboard the final flight was the brigade’s commander, Col. Kevin Capra. The final flight signified the brigade’s completion of its mission, meaning it could uncase its colors once again.
As hundreds of loved ones waited on pins and needles, Capra pulled the cover off the brigade colors.
Batallion commanders and command sergeants major also removed the covers from their respective colors.
In unison, the guidon bearers proudly raised their unit colors high.
Part of the brigade’s mission was to act as a deterrent for North Korean forces if combat broke out between the Koreas. At the same time, the batallions and brigade partnered with Republic of Korea armor units.
For Capra, it was mission accomplished.
“Absolutely successful mission,” he said after the ceremony.
When Maj. Gen. Scott L. Efflandt, III Corps deputy commander for maneuvers, finally released the families to reunite with their soldiers, the parade field was filled with smiles, tears, hugs and kisses.
The scene was no exception for Capra and his family, who met on the division emblem on the parade field.
“It has been a great experience to come home,” Capra said. “This is my third time redeploying with the 1st Cavalry Division across Cooper Field, and every time it’s unique and just a great experience.”
Capra said the best part of redeployment ceremonies is seeing the smiles.
“The best part about coming home is just the joy you see in the faces, not only in your own family, but those of your soldiers and their families,” he said.
Joy was seen on the faces of the Llanezes, who embraced not far from the Capras.
Diana Llanez was waiting for her husband, Command Sgt. Maj. Caesar Llanez. This was his fifth — and shortest — deployment, but his wife said it felt like the longest.
Command Sgt. Maj. Llanez hadn’t deployed since 2011, he said.
“Technology has really helped a lot,” Diana Llanez said.
Her husband was able to call her often, a vast difference from his first deployment, which she recalled they communicated via “snail mail.”
“It’s better each time (the homecoming), because it’s harder each time (deployment),” Command Sgt. Maj. Llanez said.
He said the reason why deployments are harder is because his son and daughter are older and understand why he is gone.
“It’s been significantly different,” said his son, Daniel Llanez. “Now, I see more of the dangers of him being gone.”
His son said the hardest part was not being able to ensure his safety at all times.
