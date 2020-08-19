Tankers from Fort Hood’s 1st Cavalry Division, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, waited patiently but eagerly Tuesday for a chance to test-fire their newest weapon — the M1A2 SEPV3 Abrams Main Battle Tank.
“Shooting one of these tanks is probably the best thing for any tanker,” said Sgt. 1st Class Luis Aguilar, a battalion master gunner for the 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment. “They don’t get to do this very often — probably once or twice a year — so this really motivates them. Shooting these tanks is probably the No. 1 thing they look forward to.”
The 3rd “Greywolf” Armored Brigade Combat Team is the first unit in the U.S. Army to receive the new four crewmember, 80-ton tanks, which are an upgraded version of the M1A2 Abrams Main Battle Tank. Fort Hood received a total of 29 new tanks.
Equipped with a 120mm smoothbore cannon, M2 .50 caliber machine gun and 7.62mm M240 machine gun, the new tanks are enhanced with improved armor plating to protect against such things as improvised explosive devices (IEDs). On-board computer systems have been upgraded to improve firing accuracy and an auxiliary engine helps save fuel consumption.
“Normally the (engine) consumes 17 gallons (of fuel) an hour,” said Lt. Col. Nicholas Sinclair, battalion commander for the 3-8 Cavalry Regiment. “With that (added engine) turned on, it’s one gallon an hour. You can recharge batteries; you can move the turret; you can scan … so that gives you less times you need to re-fuel and more time that you can be in the fight.
“These are brand new tanks, and this is their first time on the range, so we’re putting a round downrange in order to make sure everything functions correctly. There is a gunnery progression we go through, but the important thing about today is these are the very first rounds that will be going out these tubes, since we received these tanks.
“We do crew drills in training, (and) we have a simulation we go through, but gunnery is where it all comes together. There’s nothing quite like live-firing to make that crew really come together and gel as a team.
“That’s why we say, as tankers, this is our Super Bowl. This is everything to us. Not only do you come together, there’s also a lot of bragging rights. Everyone wants a high score, and there’s a lot to be said for a little competition. It’s quite a time.”
Following Tuesday’s initial live-fire evaluations, which included shooting at target panels 1,500 meters away, crews will continue through additional gunnery table progressions that lead to becoming fully qualified on the new tanks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.