KILLEEN — As protests for Spc. Vanessa Guillen continue, so do the efforts to seek justice.
Prior to a press conference with Guillen’s family and their attorney Natalie Khawam, Domingo Garcia, president of League of United Latin American Citizens, said Guillen’s case is the #MeToo movement of women in the military.
“We want Vanessa’s memory to be one of change,” he said.
Khawam said the road to justice for the slain soldier has only just begun.
“Get ready for a long marathon, because this is going to go and go and go,” she said at a Friday afternoon news conference at Guillen’s mural along Fort Hood Street in Killeen. “This is a crusade for the woman, this is a crusade for America, this is a crusade for our military.”
Khawam and the family have been calling for a congressional investigation of how the case has been handled.
“We didn’t mince our words when we said we wanted a congressional investigation,” Khawam said.
They are also seeking the passage of a #IAmVanessaGuillen bill that is projected to be introduced July 30 in Washington, D.C.
Khawam has said she wants the bill to mandate that sexual harassment and sexual assault cases in the military be handled by an entity other than the military.
Khawam and the family have repeatedly said that Guillen had complained of being sexually harassed prior to her death.
An investigation into the sexual harassment claims was started by the 3rd Cavalry Regiment on June 18 — nearly two months after her disappearance — but Fort Hood officials have said there is no evidence to indicate she had been sexually harassed.
On July 10, The Washington Post reported that investigators told reporters on a call that there may be evidence of potential harassment, but not of a sexual nature.
In order for the bill to pass, Khawam said it needs to have bipartisan support, as well as support from President Donald Trump, with whom Khawam and the family will meet July 29.
“We want to talk about our bill — our legislation — and why it’s so important to get it passed and for him to support it,” Khawam said about the meeting with the president.
She said they will also tell him about the things they’ve observed in the process. They will ask him to support not only the bill but also military reform in general.
The Republican sponsor of the bill is Rep. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma, and the Democrat sponsor is Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, Khawam said.
Guillen’s younger sister, Lupe Guillen, had a message for those lawmakers who do not support the bill.
“If we can vote you in, we can vote you out, also,” she said during the news conference in Killeen.
Khawam, along with Guillen family members and others, addressed the media following their presence at a memorial service on post for Guillen held by her unit, the 3rd Cavalry Regiment.
Lupe Guillen said the memorial was lacking.
“They all expressed their condolences, they all expressed their words,” Lupe Guillen said. “But I’ve said words are nothing. Actions speak louder than words. So, if you want to take action, take action and demand a congressional investigation.”
Lupe Guillen said she wants her sister’s “leadership, her chain of command to be questioned,” asking why they are still in their position if they couldn’t protect her sister.
At the private memorial service on post, several hundred people — family, friends and fellow soldiers — attended the ceremony inside the Spirit of Fort Hood Chapel.
Lt. Col. Edward Gavin, commander of the Regimental Engineer Squadron, 3rd Cavalry Regiment, spoke at the unit memorial.
“This is difficult,” Gavin said. “This is difficult to discuss because the tragedy of her loss has forever changed our squadron and it has forever changed her family. We wrestle with feelings of anger, depression, anxiety, fear, frustration and sadness. And, we have so many questions, some of which may never be answered.”
After the service, Khawam and the lawyer visited the arms room in which it is said Guillen was murdered.
“It’s not closed, it’s open.” Khawam said of the configuration of the arms room. “So there’s no one that saw or heard her? There’s no one that heard her screaming?”
Stephen Nelson, a Houston resident and 12-year veteran of the Army, said he supports the bill. He said he thinks having an outside agency would increase the number of sexual harassment cases that get reported.
Nelson organized an all-day protest near the mural Friday for Guillen, Pvt. Gregory Wedel-Morales and Pfc. Brandon Rosencrans.
“When I say justice for soldiers, I want things to change across the Army for the betterment of all soldiers,” Nelson said. “Reducing sexual harassment, sexual assault, better training for leaders, maybe re-evaluating the promotion system so that the leaders that are promoted are actually capable of doing the job that they’re put into.”
Continued protests
Protests hosted by LULAC continued Friday evening at the intersection of North Fort Hood Street and West Rancier Avenue. Approximately four dozen showed up for the protest, which have turned into a regular Friday occurrence at the Killeen intersection.
AnaLuisa Tapia, a district director for LULAC, said the reason for the continued protests is to ensure the other lawmakers in Washington, D.C., begin to support the bill.
There was also a rosary prayer service with the family Friday evening at the same location.
The rosary prayer is a tradition of the Catholic Church.
Vanessa Guillen was found dead at end of June in East Bell County after she was reported missing from Fort Hood since April 22.
A suspect in the case, Fort Hood Spc. Aaron David Robinson, fatally shot himself July 1, and another suspect, Killeen resident Cecily Aguilar, is in custody on federal charges.
Aguilar told investigators that Robinson on April 22 struck a “female soldier in the head with a hammer multiple times at his arms room, killing her on Fort Hood.”
