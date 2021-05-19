HARKER HEIGHTS — Jennifer Ballou never had any intention of joining the military, but when a coworker told the Cleveland, Ohio, native about enlisting, she decided that sounded like an excellent idea.
The 17-year-old recent high school graduate headed to the local recruiting office, signed up, and spent the next 21 years in uniform, retiring as a combat veteran and U.S. Army master sergeant.
“I would not change anything,” said Ballou, a 45-year-old mother of three who has lived in Harker Heights the past three years. “It was a very smart decision.
“I learned so much along the way. I’ve met and worked with and been mentored by such amazing people. I wouldn’t change it, although I’ve definitely experienced the highest of the highs and the lowest of the lows.”
Indeed.
It was 1994, three weeks after high school graduation, when Ballou found herself headed to basic training at Fort Jackson, S.C. Unlike some recruits who find their first-time experience with the military a less than pleasant one, she was one who actually enjoyed the nine-week ordeal.
“I loved it. It was awesome,” Ballou said.
“I had no idea what I was getting myself into, but I loved it from the very first moment I was there. Maybe that’s a bit weird to some people, but I loved the discipline, the structure, the chain of command, the different levels of leaders.
“I don’t think anyone loves getting yelled at, but I figured if that’s the case, then we need to do better next time.”
After basic, it was on to AIT (advanced individual training) at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, where she trained as a dental assistant.
“I wanted to be a nurse at the time, and I thought getting into the medical field was a great first step.
“I stayed in dental the whole time I was in the Army, although there were some other pretty cool job opportunities, because as my life twisted and turned, and I found myself as a single mom pretty early on, it provided me a lot of stability. I still got to do a lot of cool stuff, but I wasn’t gone as much as a lot of other people.”
Ballou, whose first duty station was Fort Bragg, N.C., was early in her career when she became a single mother. The next few years were a whirlwind, and then came another life-changing event.
“I was stationed in Italy,” she said, “and I met Eddie (Loredo) in 2004. I was focused on being a good mom, being a good leader, and getting my college education. In my mind, I had no room for anything else.
“Then, in comes Eddie and he was just one-in-a-million. Super friendly guy, smile lit up a room, a love for life that I’ve never seen since. We hit it off right away, but he was deploying less than two months later. He was an infantryman. We kept dating through the years and got married in March 2007.”
The couple went back to Fort Bragg, a son was born, and then they both were deployed to Afghanistan in 2010.
“He was at the end of his (fourth) deployment, and I was just arriving for my first deployment. So there would be a short period of time when we were both there. Then, he was going home with the kids to take care of them while I finished my deployment time.
“On his last patrol before he was going to head home, he stepped on an IED. Although he didn’t die right away, he lost his left leg and had some other pretty serious injuries. His team came under attack and so they couldn’t evacuate him right away, but they did eventually.
“I was in a different part of Afghanistan and I was notified that he was injured. I was flown to the hospital and unfortunately when I got there, he was no longer alive.”
It was June 24, 2010, the day before Loredo’s 35th birthday.
Ballou said she was in a state of shock.
“The thought never even crossed my mind that he would not live,” she said. “I thought we were just going to be living this really different life now, but we’d be fine.
“When I got there and he wasn’t alive, everything that was once a priority suddenly changed. I was, like, I’ve got to get back to my kids.
“I was a first sergeant at the time, (and) I was leading a company of soldiers there in Afghanistan, so that was another thing. Everyone was treating me like 1st Sgt. Loredo, and not like the wife of someone who just died, if that makes sense.
“I escorted his body home and then had to make the decision whether I wanted to go back or not. Ultimately, I decided not to go back.
“After that, I struggled with whether I wanted to stay in the Army. I decided to stay, and the Army was standing up a resilience program at the same time, so I got involved with that at Fort Bragg, and was eventually asked to go work on the Army staff at the Pentagon.
“It was amazing. I got to do great things, but it’s hard being at that level, on your own with two kids, so I decided to retire (in 2015). Shortly after I retired, I reconnected with a man who was (also) at the Pentagon that I remembered as the utmost professional.
“When we first met, I wasn’t really in a place in my life where I wanted to date. He never really made me feel like he wanted to date and was always extremely respectful and kind, but we would chit chat here and there … several years later, I kinda thought to myself, ‘This guy is all right. He’s not the typical guy and I’d really like to get to know him more.’
“At that point, he was at Fort Bragg and I was still in D.C., and we started dating long distance. On our first date, I told him, ‘I have no interest in ever getting married, and certainly not having any (more) kids.’
“He had never been married and didn’t have any kids, and I just felt like I didn’t want to hold him back from that. He expressed complete support and understanding. He never put any pressure on me.
“Eventually, we fell in love and I relocated back to North Carolina, where he was stationed. We dated for a few more years, and ultimately got married.
“Eventually, I found myself a military spouse, pregnant with his child, and here I am in Fort Hood, Texas. I always tell people now, never say never!”
After working in the corporate world for a while, Ballou knew her heart was not really in it, and went in search of something “more fulfilling.”
She was interested in starting her own business, and also using her experiences to help others, and so she became a certified life coach and yoga instructor and public speaker, sharing her story and message about cultivating resilience. Since 2018, she has been the proud owner of ‘A Joyful Life with Jennifer,’ a mostly online business created to “help women veterans and military families live a whole and joyful life.”
“It’s going really well,” she said. “For my business, COVID has done good things, I guess, in a lot of ways. People have slowed down a bit and have decided to use some of their time to invest in themselves. I work with people one-on-one and also through small group coaching, as well as teaching yoga both in person and virtually. I’m finding that a lot of women are looking for those services. They want to live a more whole and joyful life.
“Everyone is always welcome. I have male clients, (and) I’ve had clients that are not military — that’s just the group that I connect with the most.
“All my work is pretty much virtual. If I connect with clients who are local, I can see them in person, but for the most part, my services are virtual (on-line).”
For more information on Ballou’s business, go to www.jenniferballou.com. She also is on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.
In the three years she has lived in Central Texas, Ballou says her family has come to enjoy the area and their plan to relocate again after her husband, Omari (a command sergeant major at Fort Hood) retires may have changed.
“We’ve grown to like it here,” she said. “We plan to stay here for a while after Omari retires. Texas is so good to veterans. There’s a ton of opportunities here for veterans and their families. It almost doesn’t make sense for us to go anywhere else.
