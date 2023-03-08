Editor’s note: Men and women in today’s U.S. armed forces routinely make tremendous sacrifices as part of their military service, but what may not be as well-recognized are the contributions made by family members behind the scenes. In this series, we pay tribute to Army wives and other military spouses who hold down the fort back home while their partners serve our nation here and abroad, as well as children from military families and their perspective on living a sometimes uncertain and challenging lifestyle. If you know of a supporting family member who deserves recognition, contact the Killeen Daily Herald at news@kdhnews.com using the subject line, “Unsung Heroes.”
HARKER HEIGHTS — Stepping away from a career in the military and rejoining the civilian world is a difficult transition for a lot of soldiers, but retirement can also be a major adjustment for family members accustomed to the G.I. lifestyle.
“I had a really hard time with it,” said Chandee Ulch, whose husband, William, served eight years in the U.S. Navy and 16 years in the Army before retiring last June from Fort Hood as a sergeant first class. “I kept telling my husband two years before his retirement, I said, ‘You need to have a purpose when you get out. Not necessarily a job, but you need to have a purpose.’
“I heard myself saying it to him and finally one day, I was, like, ‘What’s my purpose?’ For 20 years, I’ve been a military spouse. That’s been my identity.
“I couldn’t go home without my military spouse I.D. I couldn’t go to the doctor. My kids couldn’t go to school. We couldn’t get groceries. We’ve moved 12 times. We’ve lived in different countries. My entire world for two decades has been this whole military spouse world, and I told him one day when he asked me how I was doing that I was really having a hard time.
“I told him, ‘From the moment you signed on that dotted line in 1978, you’ve been a vet. You’ve been an active duty vet; a Reserve vet; now you’re going to be a retired vet. You’ll always be a vet. That is your identity; that is who you are.’
“I said, ‘I don’t have mine no more.’
“He said, ‘I’ve never really thought of it like that.’
“Other jobs, you know, you don’t ever hear women saying, ‘Oh, yeah, I’m a lawyer’s wife; I’m a doctor’s wife.’ But their daily life doesn’t center around that, the way a military spouse’s wife does. It’s such a part of our identity. So when he was getting ready to retire, it was a hard thing for me to process.”
Chandee was born in Charlotte, N.C., and graduated high school in 1995 in nearby Concord. Her dream as a little girl was to become a doctor, but a serious learning disorder proved difficult to overcome and changed her direction.
“I used to tell my mom and dad I wanted to be a baby doctor,” she said. “Then, pretty early on in school — second grade — I started struggling and they found out I had severe dyslexia. The teachers pretty much just told my mom to plan on me being a teenage mother, because I was never going to graduate high school. They didn’t know what to do with me in the early ‘80s. It just wasn’t something the school system was really prepared for.
“Of course, my mom and dad were, like, ‘Yeah, that’s not going to happen.’ My mom was a teenage mom and she wanted more for her daughter, so that ticked her off. There were a lot of painful memories for her.
“I got angry. I’m the type of person that if you tell me I can’t do something, I’m going to show you that I can. So I graduated high school, but I kind of gave up on the dream of becoming a doctor. I still wanted to go into the medical field, so I went into EMS (emergency medical services). I got my basic (certification) and then got my paramedic and did that for a couple years.
“That’s actually how I met my husband.”
Chandee and William, who had served in the Navy, gotten out and was working as a paramedic, were in an EMT training class together, became friends, and then one day he asked her out. She declined.
“He was, like, ‘Hey, you wanna date?’
“I said, ‘Nope.’
“He asked again, and I said, no. Then he asked a third time and I said, ‘If it will make you stop asking me out, let’s do it.’”
Things got serious after a while and William wanted to take the next step, but Chandee was not quite as eager to make the relationship permanent.
“He was older than me. He had been married and had kids, and I had never been married, so I was very hesitant,” she said. “But we had a friendship, and I didn’t want to ruin the friendship. Finally, one day, I just asked him, ‘What makes me different?’
“He didn’t answer right away, but he came back later and said, ‘I’ve never had a relationship where God was the center of it. I’ve never had a woman who loved the Lord more than they loved me. And that’s what I want. I want a marriage where God is the focus, and I know I can have that with you.’
“I was, like, OK, well, how do you argue with that?”
The couple got married in 2001 and a few years later, William decided he wanted to go back into the military. Chandee was not thrilled with the idea, but eventually they worked it out and she became an Army wife. She had grown up in a family with strong spiritual beliefs, and that background came in handy as the years passed.
“We have had hard times,” Chandee said. “We have one son, Matthias, and I found out I was pregnant just days after William left on his first deployment (to Iraq). The doctors asked me seven different times to abort him, because I was a high-risk pregnancy. The doctor was, like, ‘You’re selfish for trying to have this baby. You could leave your daughter an orphan. Your husband will die in Iraq, and you’ll die trying to have this kid.’
“I looked at him and I said, ‘You know, if God wants this baby, he can have it. I can’t do anything about that. But it will not be by my hands.’
“They put me in the hospital at 24 weeks and they took him at 32 weeks by C-section (40 weeks is the average gestation time). They said he’d be two pounds and he came out five pounds. They said he wouldn’t be breathing — he was screaming his head off. I lived in the hospital for two months with him and my mom kept telling me, ‘Faith honors God, and God honors faith.’ I held onto that quite a bit.”
William had been sent home as the baby spent eight weeks in intensive care, and then headed back to Iraq to finish his tour. By the time his plane landed, Matthias was on life support again.
“He had caught the RSV virus, so we didn’t know if he was going to survive because he also had a PDA, which is a hole in his heart,” Chandee said. “I said, ‘Lord, I did exactly what you told me to do. I had faith in you and I honored you with my faith.’ Him and I wrestled for quite a while on that one.
“I remember I went three or four days with no sleep. The nurse was trying to get me to leave (the hospital) and I wouldn’t leave. I called my dad and I said, ‘Daddy, I need you.’ Those were the only words out of my mouth. I heard the phone drop, and then my mom picked up the phone and said, ‘What is going on?’
“I was just crying, and she said, ‘Your daddy is on his way.’”
Dad drove from Columbia, S.C., to the hospital in Charlotte, walked in and took Chandee in his arms. Eventually, everything worked out, Matthias went home and life moved on. Two years passed and William got orders to report to the 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Stewart, Ga. Chandee was pregnant again, and then an emergency phone call shook their world once more.
“If you know anything about 3rd I.D., it’s not a matter of if you’re going to deploy, it’s when you’re going to deploy,” Chandee said. “So we knew that he would deploy. Weeks after we got there, I found out I was pregnant again.
“About 27 weeks into the pregnancy, we get a phone call from William’s mother saying his sister has terminal cancer, and if he wants to see her alive before he deploys, he needs to get to Michigan. So we took leave in July (2009), and went to Michigan. We saw his sister and on the way back, I went into labor. I had a massive infection in my uterus and it had gotten into the baby’s heart. He was born at almost 29 weeks. His name was Malachi, and he lived for a little while, but he ended up passing away on July 31st. William deployed September 1st.
“When it was all said and done, William and I saw each other, like, four weeks out of a two year period. It was his longest deployment in Iraq, and he lost his sister and his son during that deployment.
“It’s been a crazy, crazy life. I look back on it now and I tell everyone that if there was a point when I would have walked away from the Lord, it would have been with Matthias. I think that is why the Lord tested me with him … because he knew what was going to happen with Malachi. I was hurt and angry, but I’m a firm believer that God’s chest is big enough for us to pound on, as long as we’re willing to let him hold us at the same time.
“I tell people that I’ve always known the Lord, but it doesn’t mean I haven’t struggled with God — a lot. That’s kind of where Messy Life Ministry has come from.”
Messy Life Ministry is a program Chandee and her brother, Chase, started earlier this year, after William retired from the Army. The ministry is something that Chandee thought about for years, and finally decided to go ahead with as she considered what her life was going to be like after the military, and how she could share her own struggles and experiences with others going through hard times.
“The whole premise of it is, ‘How do we find God in the midst of the mess?’” she said. “When life is just not going the way you thought it would — whether it’s loss, grief, finances, raising the kids and they’re not turning out the way you wanted them to — how do you deal with that with God? God is here, and he’s in all of it with us, and how can we support and encourage each other?
“Our goal is to come alongside the churches and help people. We never want to replace the church, because I do believe people should be involved in their local churches and local ministries. We just want to be a voice and a place where they can come and hear encouragement.
“I’m working on my master’s in apologetics and evangelism from Dallas Theological Seminary right now. We are recording podcasts, so we’re going to start doing that and YouTube. I have done two speaking events so far this year.
“Our long term vision is we really want to be involved with mission organizations. We want to do some Bible studies and teach men and women how to defend scripture (and) how to spread the word of God. A lot of times, women have such a power in their homes. Their kids listen to them, and they’re involved in the community – especially in the military community.
“What God does is up to him, but I don’t ever foresee us doing a physical ministry in a building. I want to stay very much movable and flexible, so that we can travel the world and do this. I also do artwork, and my brother is an amazing writer and a professional painter, so we’ll also have a lot of that on our website.
“My dream is to get some land somewhere like Tennessee, and have a place for camps, to work with kids and to have some cabins and stuff for missionaries, so when they come home they can have a place that is an oasis.
“We have a lot of things we’d like to do, but we’re still in the baby stages.”
For more information on the ministry, go to www.messylifeministry.com, or chandeeulch.com.
Her life has been full of surprises — and more than a little heartache — but Chandee says she believes things happen for a reason, and it is her faith in God that helped her get through it all.
“None of it was in the plans, except for kids,” the mother of five and grandmother of three said. “I always wanted to be a mom. I’ve talked to a lot of ladies here in the Fort Hood area who lost their children, because I’ve been through it, and I tell them all the time, ‘There will come a day when the pain doesn’t hurt quite as much. It never goes away, but it doesn’t hurt quite as much, and you’ll never regret any of it.’
“That’s kind of how I see life right now. I don’t regret any of it. It’s never been what I had planned, but it was exactly what I wanted and needed.
“It’s made me who I am, and it’s given me an ability to share my heart with others in ways that I never would have been able to before.
