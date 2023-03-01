Editor’s note: Men and women in today’s U.S. armed forces routinely make tremendous sacrifices as part of their military service, but what may not be as well-recognized are the contributions made by family members behind the scenes. In this series, we pay tribute to Army wives and other military spouses who hold down the fort back home while their partners serve our nation here and abroad, as well as children from military families and their perspective on living a sometimes uncertain and challenging lifestyle. If you know of a supporting family member who deserves recognition, contact the Killeen Daily Herald at news@kdhnews.com using the subject line, “Unsung Heroes.”
HARKER HEIGHTS — Angela Kennedy served 15 months as a U.S. Army combat medic in Iraq and she says some of the most memorable missions during her time at war from 2007-09 did not involve bullets flying and bombs exploding.
“I was very, very fortunate that none of my guys got (seriously) hurt,” said Kennedy, a Harker Heights resident who served in Germany and in Iraq with the 501st MP Company. “But I definitely had to deal with some civilians that got hurt … caught in the crossfire, or they made poor life choices that put them in situations that didn’t turn out well for them.
“A few gunshot wounds, or situations that had to be kind of patched up, or … in one situation, unfortunately, there was really nothing to patch up.
“Part of my time over there, I was the medic for our commander and our first sergeant, and we would go out and do patrols of the villages around our base; what I like to refer to as humanitarian trips. We would meet with the locals — people in charge of the villages — talk with them, get to know them.
“Some places that we visited were literal mud huts. People lived in mud huts. There was no running water, no electricity, nothing. And the simple things that you and I take for granted … a tube of hand lotion. The joy that would literally come on these people’s faces because I would give them a tube of hand lotion. You look at their hands and they’re so cracked, they’re bleeding.
“That, to me, was some of the most important work I did over there. Did I save anybody from the brink of death? No, I don’t think so. Did I give some people something they needed to make their life a little bit better? To give them some relief in life? Yeah, I think I definitely did that.”
Kennedy was born in Würzburg, Germany, the only daughter of a 21-year Army infantryman. She lived in Deutschland for her first two years, moved around a lot during the next decade, then settled in Georgia after her father retired from the military. She graduated high school in Richmond Hill, just outside Savannah, in 1996.
“I am an Army brat, through and through,” she said. “I loved it. I remember being young and thinking, ‘Oh, I’m going to miss my friends,’ but as soon as you get to that new place and you start school and meet new people, it’s a whole new adventure. I always loved moving around (and) going to new places.
“I was kinda sad when we were retiring and settling, and I wasn’t going to move anywhere else. It was Georgia for life at that point.”
For the next few years after high school, Kennedy took classes at Armstrong Atlantic State University, but was not really focused in any particular direction. By 2002, she decided to join the military and see where that took her.
“I went to college for a few years (and) kind of piddled around,” she said. “Coming from a military family, I didn’t know what I wanted to do, but I knew I didn’t want to just work. I wanted to move and do something fun, so I talked to my dad and my mom, and he gave me his opinion on what (service) branch to go into. He recommended the Air Force, and he was right.
“I left for the Air Force in March of ’02.”
Basic training was at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, and except for a little culture shock early on, things went smoothly for the young recruit.
“It was scary, you know. I was 22 years old (and) had never lived away from my family,” she said. “On my own and getting yelled at every second of my day. I wasn’t used to that, but at the same time, it definitely grew me up pretty fast. I was taught to be a little more independent and to take on responsibility.
“I don’t remember ever having second thoughts about it. I think that first moment when you step off that bus and you’re getting, ‘Hurry up! Hurry up! Get in here!’ I probably did have that moment of, ‘What in the world have I done?’ But it didn’t stick around long. For me, it was a change of mindset — adapt to the changes and push forward. That’s kind of been the way I’ve approached things my whole life.”
After training as an air surveillance tech for AWACS (Airborne Warning and Control System), Kennedy headed to Tinker Air Force Base at Oklahoma City. As her four-year hitch was nearing its end, she decided that although she was enjoying military life, she wanted to shift gears and try something different, and that required changing service branches.
“My contract was coming up and I knew I didn’t want to stay in the job I was in,” she said. “I liked the job, but it wasn’t something I wanted to stay in, so originally I tried to go into a medical job. I wasn’t 100% sure what kind, but I just knew that I wanted to switch over to medical. Unfortunately, the way it was then, if your career field was undermanned — which mine was — your only options were to stay in your career field, or you could get out.
“So I started talking to recruiters. I went to the Army recruiter and they were more than happy to give me what I wanted, so I became a combat medic.
“I had one day of freedom between the Air Force and the Army. I don’t really remember what I did that day. I think I packed. Probably went to dinner with my friends.
“The very next day, I left for a transition course. I didn’t have to re-do basic. It was me and a bunch of other prior service people who were going into the Army from different services. It was kind of a mini version of Army basic.”
A friend dropped her off at the MEPS (Military Entrance Processing Stations) facility in Oklahoma City, and from there it was a plane ride to Fort Knox, Ky., for a month long transition course. After that, it was down to San Antonio for medic training, and then her first duty station at Wiesbaden, Germany.
“I loved being a medic,” Kennedy said. “It was exciting and it was fun. My role was a little different because I wasn’t in a hospital. I wasn’t in a clinic. I was attached to an MP company, so I spent 99% of my time with them. I trained with them; I deployed with them.”
There were some frightening times during her combat tour, riding in convoys and going out on patrol, but overall the mission went smoothly.
“We had a few moments,” Kennedy said. “For instance, we’d be out on patrol and a few IEDs would go off or we’d hear gunshots. Cars would try and overtake our convoy and we had to take action at that point. Nothing too heavy; nothing too crazy. But we definitely had some experiences.
“When it first happened, I didn’t have time to be scared. I was their medic — their lifeline — and I didn’t have time to be scared. I had to make sure my guys were OK. You just go into motion and rely on your training and your wits to get it done. After the fact, I was probably, like, ‘Oh, my God, what just happened?’ When it’s quiet and you’re sitting in your bunk, talking with everybody, and it’s like, ‘Wow, did we just go through that?’
“But we all walked away, so …”
While still in Iraq, Kennedy decided that when her three-year commitment to the Army was over, she was going to get out, go back home to Georgia, and study nursing. Not only did she become a registered nurse, Kennedy also met a fellow combat veteran serving in the U.S. Air Force via an online dating site.
“I had probably about six months left, and I had already decided I was not going to re-up,” she said. “I made the decision while I was over there that I wanted to be a nurse; that I wanted to take my medical life farther. I wanted to go back to the university that I originally went to. They had an amazing program, so I got out and headed back home, met my husband, and started nursing school.
“I was still living in Germany when I met him online. I knew moving back to the States, none of my friends lived in Savannah anymore (and) I was going into college as a 30-year-old, and I needed a different way to meet people.
“We chatted for several months while I was still in Germany — he was stationed at Fort Stewart with an Air Force group — and it was getting to know each other basically through emails. I think we just had that military connection. He had been deployed several times, so he knew what I had been through; I knew what he had been through. We had very different experiences in our deployments because our jobs were very different, but there was still that understanding. He didn’t open up a whole lot about it, at first. I guess he didn’t know how much I was gonna want to talk about it. I was, like, ‘Listen, nothing you can say is going to shock me.’
“That builds a different kind of bond and relationship. You feel like they get it (and) you can talk to them. I think that, for me — other than thinking he was super cute and adorable — we connected on that level.”
It was early July 2009 when the couple finally met face-to-face on a dinner date at a Carrabba’s Italian restaurant. Their courtship was interrupted several times by Air Force duties and more deployments, but they got married June 1, 2013, in Savannah.
“I had been home for a day or two, I think, and I got a cellphone and we connected and went out to dinner, and we’ve been together ever since,” Kennedy said. “Funny story … we were actually deployed at the same time to the same place for a short time of my deployment. We were actually at the same place and never knew it until after we had gotten together and were talking about it.
“I tell him, ‘You know you saw me.’ He probably thought I was a boy because there is nothing feminine about those uniforms.”
Making the transition from deployed soldier to spouse of a deployed military man was fairly easy, Kennedy said, although there were tough times. While they were out at Fort Stewart, she was part of an Air Force spousal group that banded together for support.
“I made a lot of really great friends in my husband’s squadron,” she said. “We had a very close spousal group, and I tried to help the younger spouses. Trying to help them through it, because it’s very traumatic for us back home, having to worry every day if our husband, boyfriend, fiancé, is OK. Sometimes you get these 18-, 19-year-old significant others who just don’t understand, and it was helpful even for me. I’d been through it many times, but it’s still hard sometimes.
“You go through your stages: I’m really nervous, then I’m OK, then this is really horrible, again. I think having some of us more experienced spouses and significant others who had dealt with it before was helpful to some of the younger wives that hadn’t been through it before.
“It’s hard sometimes for them to go from one day of being with your significant other and then you wake up and they’re gone for the next six months to a year. We tried our best to do a lot of movie nights, dinners, game night, things like that to remind them that they’re not alone.”
The Kennedys have been in Harker Heights since 2018, when Angela’s husband was assigned to a unit at Fort Hood (he is currently stationed in Korea), and they plan to stay here after he retires in a couple of years. Angela has been a registered nurse since 2012, works as a clinic nurse manager at Baylor Scott and White in Temple, and she wants to continue her career in central Texas.
“We like it here,” the 45-year-old mother of one said. “We talked about what we’re going to do and I said I would love to focus on my career for a while. I love my job here, and I’ve worked really hard to build my career with Baylor Scott and White, and I don’t want to give that up.”
Looking back at her time in the military and where that path has led her, Kennedy says it is not something she would ever have imagined, but she is happy with the way things have turned out.
“Everybody was really shocked when I said I was going to go medic. I was always that person who flinched at needles and almost passed out when I was young and I’d get my blood drawn,” she said. “I can’t even tell you what it was. It was literally like one day, I was, like, ‘I think I might like this.’ It just came to me and I decided to give it a shot and see what it was like.
“It clicked and I loved it. I still do. I love being a nurse. It’s very different from being a medic, obviously, but the reasonings are still there. Wanting to help people and be there for them on some of their worst — and some of their best — days.
“It’s been an interesting go.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.