Thanksgiving is a day to get together with family and friends, eat too much delicious food, flop on the couch to watch some football, maybe break out some board games or catch a movie at the local theater.
Things are slowly getting somewhat back to “normal” after the COVID-19 pandemic pretty much shut everything down last year, but if the usual trip over the river and through the woods to grandma’s house is still not happening this year, here are a few ideas to consider for starting some new traditions:
Pin the Feather on the Turkey: Same rules apply here as in the old party standby, Pin the Tail on the Donkey. Along with a large Turkey decoration of some sort, needed materials include feathers (available at a craft store or cut from construction paper), double-stick tape and a bandanna for a blindfold.
Thanksgiving Bingo: Look online for free printable Turkey Day-themed bingo cards and download a handful, or even search for virtual versions of this classic game that can be played long-distance via Zoom video conferencing.
Board games: Everybody turn off and put away the phones and tablets and take a step back in time for some old-fashioned fun with games like Chinese Checkers, Trivial Pursuit, Scrabble, Pictionary, Monopoly, Family Feud or Uno, to name just a few.
Coloring pages: Plenty of these available online for free downloads. Break out the colored pencils, crayons or markers and have a family coloring contest. Everybody wins!
Create a family tree: Whip out a sheet of construction paper and pencil and start adding branches and names. Explore your family history and see how far back you can go.
Write thankful letters: Everyone thinks of one person that they are especially thankful for this year. Hand out pens and paper and write that person a letter telling them why they are special. Younger children can participate by having them dictate their letter to someone who can write it down for them. When each person is done, give them an envelope for their letter and a stamp.
Make pumpkin stress balls: Get some orange balloons and fill them with uncooked rice, tie a knot in the end, then use a black Sharpie to draw scary, spooky or funny faces.
Talent show: Kids and grown-ups take turns performing various talents, such as quoting Shakespeare, singing, playing a musical instrument, etc. Awards can be presented for outstanding performances. Remember to let guests coming over know about your talent show.
Movie marathon: Hallmark is running its annual slate of ongoing holiday flicks, and who can get enough of classics like “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” and “Miracle on 34th Street.” Beginning at 9 a.m. on Thursday, the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is scheduled to air on NBC.
Puzzle race: Putting together jigsaw puzzles is a fun family activity. If there is a crowd at the house, how about a race? Have a few of the same puzzles on hand — not too many pieces; so not too difficult — pick teams and see who puts their puzzle together first.
Gratitude alphabet game: Everyone takes turns — around the dinner table or wherever — sharing something for which they are thankful. Just one thing. The trick here is that the first person’s response has to start with the letter “A,” and the second person’s response has to start with the letter “B,” and so on. Continue until all the letters of the alphabet have been used.
One long standing Thanksgiving tradition is NFL football on TV. This year, the schedule includes Chicago versus Detroit at 12:30 p.m. eastern time on FOX; Dallas versus Las Vegas at 4:30 p.m. on CBS; and Buffalo versus New Orleans at 8:20 on NBC.
Whatever you have planned, enjoy the holiday and be safe. For more information and ideas for entertaining stay-at-home fun, go to www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/thanksgiving-ideas/g28939265/fun-things-to-do-on-thanksgiving-activities.
