Thanksgiving is a day for getting together with family, eating too much delicious food, flopping on the couch to watch some football, breaking out some board games, maybe catching a movie at the local theater.
This year, the COVID-19 pandemic has put a damper on lots of things, including the holidays and traditions that normally go along with them. So, if the usual trip over the river and through the woods to grandma’s house is out of the question this season, it might just be a good time to start some new Thanksgiving traditions. Here are a few ideas to consider:
Thanksgiving Bingo: look online for free printable Turkey Day-themed bingo cards and download a handful, or even search for virtual versions of this classic game that can be played long-distance via Zoom video conferencing.
Coloring pages: plenty of these available online for free downloads. Break out the colored pencils, crayons or markers and have a family coloring contest. Everybody wins!
Create a family tree: whip out a sheet of construction paper and pencil, and start adding branches and names. Explore your family history and see how far back you can go.
Make pumpkin stress balls: get some orange balloons and fill them with uncooked rice, tie a knot in the end, then use a black Sharpie to draw scary, spooky, or funny faces.
Movie marathon: Hallmark is running its annual slate of ongoing holiday flicks, and who can get enough of classics like “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” and “Miracle on 34th Street.” Beginning at 9 a.m. on Thursday, the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is scheduled to air on NBC.
Puzzle race: putting together jigsaw puzzles is a fun family activity. If there is a crowd at the house, how about a race? Have a few of the same puzzles on hand — not too many pieces; so not too difficult — pick teams and see who puts their puzzle together first.
Gratitude alphabet game: Everyone takes turns — around the dinner table or wherever — sharing something for which they are thankful. Just one thing. The trick here is that the first person’s response has to start with the letter “A,” and the second person’s response has to start with the letter “B,” and so on. Continue until all the letters of the alphabet have been used.
For more information on these and other ideas for entertaining stay-at-home Thanksgiving fun, go to: https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/thanksgiving-ideas/g28939265/fun-things-to-do-on-thanksgiving-activities/.
Meanwhile, back at Fort Hood, Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area (BLORA) is open 24/7 for DOD identification card holders. Available activities include sightseeing, bird watching, horseback riding, hiking, biking, hunting, and fishing. Face coverings are required if six-foot social distancing cannot be maintained.
Sparta Mountain and Belton Lake, one of the more popular hiking trails at BLORA, is a 7.5-mile loop rated as moderate in difficulty. The trail is accessible year-round, and is primarily used for hiking, running, nature trips, and mountain biking. Dogs are allowed but must be kept on leash. For more information, contact BLORA offices.
Miller Springs Nature Center offers hiking, jogging, rock climbing, mountain biking, picnicking, wildlife observation, and fishing. This 260-acre scenic area managed by the city of Temple parks and recreation department, Belton parks and recreation department, and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is located between the Leon River and 110-foot high bluffs, immediately east of the Lake Belton Dam. It is open to the public at no charge every day from 8 a.m. to dusk.
Pets must be on a six-foot leash, and glass containers, firearms, alcoholic beverages, and loitering are not allowed. Go to: https://www.ci.temple.tx.us/2602/Miller-Springs-Nature-Centerfor more information.
For a little indoor peace and relaxation, Fort Hood’s Apache Arts and Crafts Center, 761st Tank Battalion Avenue and 62nd Street, Building 2337, offers active-duty soldiers a quiet area on weekdays until 5 p.m. to create original artwork free of charge by way of its Resiliency through Art program. Available materials include wood and leather projects; pens, pencils, markers, paper; paints, chalks, and clays; beads, feathers, buttons, yarns, and thread.
To participate, sign in at the Hobby Heaven Sales Store. Soldiers may take their work with them or leave it at the center to be displayed and provide inspiration for others. Contact MWR for more information.
