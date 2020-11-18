GALVESTON — Surf, sand and seagulls are just a few of the attractions awaiting visitors to Galveston Island, one of the most historic — and some say haunted, in some areas — cities in the great state of Texas.
Located on the Gulf of Mexico about an hour south of Houston along Interstate 45, and 250 miles southeast of Killeen-Fort Hood, the city underwent a massive effort in recent years to restore its eroding beaches by pumping more than a million cubic yards of sand from deposits just offshore to areas along the famed seawall.
This was the third beach restoration in front of the seawall since 1995. In 2009, trucks were used to haul in new sand after beaches were eroded by Hurricane Ike the previous year.
Along with such popular spots as East Beach, Stewart Beach, Pirate’s Beach, Crystal Beach, Jamaica Beach, San Luis Pass and Galveston Island State Park, one of the big attractions now in Galveston is Pleasure Pier, a waterfront amusement park at 2501 Seawall Boulevard that includes a variety of family-oriented rides, midway games and restaurants.
The Strand is the heart of the city’s unique and historic downtown shopping, dining and entertainment district. Home to Galveston’s annual Mardi Gras celebration (coming up in February next year), this collection of shops, galleries, museums and eateries is the place to go for some of the most unusual souvenirs the island has to offer.
While you’re in the downtown area, be sure and stop by Star Drug Store on 23rd Street, known as the oldest drug store in Texas, for breakfast, lunch or brunch. Dating back to 1886, the drug store — which featured the first desegregated lunch counter in Galveston — has been renovated a number of times over the years, and still includes the original horseshoe-shaped counter.
Another historic spot is the Hotel Galvez, built along the seawall for $1 million in 1911, and added to the list of Historic Hotels of America in 1994. Known as “The Queen of the Gulf,” the famed hotel is said by some to be haunted by ghosts. According to one legend, a seaman’s fiance was staying at the hotel long ago when she heard his ship had sunk. She then took her own life and now haunts the hallways.
Of course, any trip to Galveston would not be complete without sitting down to a nice meal of fresh seafood, and there are any number of restaurants that will leave diners coming back for more.
One of those is Little Daddy’s Gumbo Bar, 2107 Post Office Street, where a steaming bowl of dark-roux gumbo and basket of fried pickles is highly recommended, along with such items as fried alligator bites, seafood empanadas, bacon-wrapped shrimp, crawfish etouffee, the hangover burger and gumbo burger, barbecue-seasoned oyster po-boy, seafood platters, fried fish, fried shrimp, red beans and rice, jambalaya and an assortment of beer, wine and cocktails.
If a trip to the beach is out of reach right now, Fort Hood’s Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area (BLORA) is open 24/7 for Department of Defense identification card holders. Available activities include sightseeing, bird watching, horseback riding, hiking, biking, hunting and fishing. Face coverings are required if six-foot social distancing cannot be maintained.
Sparta Mountain and Belton Lake, one of the more popular hiking trails at BLORA, is a 7.5-mile loop rated as moderate in difficulty. The trail is accessible year-round, and is primarily used for hiking, running, nature trips and mountain biking. Dogs are allowed but must be kept on a leash. For more information, contact BLORA offices.
Miller Springs Nature Center offers hiking, jogging, rock climbing, mountain biking, picnicking, wildlife observation and fishing. This 260-acre scenic area managed by the city of Temple parks and recreation department, Belton parks and recreation department, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is located between the Leon River and 110-foot high bluffs, immediately east of the Lake Belton Dam. It is open to the public at no charge every day from 8 a.m. to dusk.
Pets must be on a six-foot leash, and glass containers, firearms, alcoholic beverages and loitering are not allowed. Go to www.ci.temple.tx.us/2602/Miller-Springs-Nature-Center for more information.
For a little indoor peace and relaxation, Fort Hood’s Apache Arts and Crafts Center, 761st Tank Battalion Avenue and 62nd Street, Building 2337, offers active-duty soldiers a quiet area on weekdays until 5 p.m. to create original artwork free of charge by way of its Resiliency through Art program. Available materials include wood and leather projects; pens, pencils, markers, paper; paints, chalks and clays; beads, feathers, buttons, yarns and thread.
To participate, sign in at the Hobby Heaven Sales Store. Soldiers may take their work with them or leave it at the center to be displayed and provide inspiration for others. Contact MWR for more information.
