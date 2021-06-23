CELINA — Celebrate Independence Day a little early this year with a trip up to Splash & Blast in Celina, about two hours north of Waco.
The city’s annual Fourth of July festival takes place Saturday at Old Celina Park, 12670 FM 428, with carnival games, giant water slides, baseball tournament, rock climbing wall, bounce houses, a car show, live music, food and fireworks.
Entertainment is to include a performance at 7:30 p.m. by country music artist Coffey Anderson.
Bring your own chairs and blankets. No coolers or outside food and beverage will be allowed. Leashed dogs are OK, but not encouraged due to loud pyrotechnics.
For more information, go to https://www.lifeincelinatx.com/splash-blast.
In nearby Fort Worth, Texas Motor Speedway and Ducks Unlimited are hosting a Duck Jam concert on Saturday with Gary Allan, Jordan Davis, Travis Denning and Priscilla Block as the scheduled feature performers. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com or DuckExpo.com.
All profits from the event go to support wetland conservation.
About four miles from the Speedway is a chance to enjoy some fine dining at The Classic Cafe at Roanoke, 504 N. Oak Street. Along with a menu of fine wines and cocktails, this restaurant offers such things as shrimp, chicken and andouille sausage gumbo; grilled Australian lamb chops; beef ribeye and tenderloin; chicken fried steak; cold water lobster tail; beef bourguignon; coq au vin; seared maple leaf breast of duck; pan-seared ruby red trout; classic pork jägerschnitzel; vanilla bean crème brûlée; blueberry buttermilk pie; salted caramel ice cream; Texas sheet cake; French press coffee; and plenty more.
Closer to home, Killeen’s Long Branch Pool is opening for summer swim season. The pool is on the west side of Long Branch Park, 1101 Branch Drive. Hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
Admission is free for children 3 and under; $2 for ages four to 16; $3 for ages 17 to 54; and $2 for seniors 55 and older. Season passes are also available.
The Family Aquatics Center at Lions Club Park remains closed due to a shortage of lifeguards, but the Junior Service League of Killeen Spray Pad at Long Branch Park is open and free to use daily from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
For more information on all city aquatics programs and facilities, call 254-501-6390 or go to KilleenTexas.gov/Swim.
On Fort Hood, BLORA (Belton Lake Outdoor and Recreation Area), at the intersection of North Nolan Road and Cottage Road, offers a number of family activities available, including such things as camping sites, picnic pavilions, hiking, sightseeing, bird watching, hunting, fishing, mountain biking, paintball, a 53-foot outdoor climbing wall and an archery range. Admission for military patrons is $3 per car; all others are $10 per vehicle.
The Recreation Equipment Checkout Center, located within the garrison 14 miles southwest of BLORA, is available to authorized Family and MWR patrons, and offers such equipment rentals as kayaks, canoes, wakeboards, skis, knee boards, tubes, camping equipment, pop-ups/travel trailers, accessories and more. Visit hood.armymwr.com for more information.
Fort Hood’s Apache Arts and Crafts Center is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday for those interested in do-it-yourself projects, including picture frames, ceramics and ceramics birthday parties for kids. Also offered at the center, 761st Tank Battalion and 62nd Street, Building 2337, is screen-printing, embroidery and a wood shop.
The center has a Resiliency through Art program that offers a quiet area with art materials for soldiers to create “whatever comes to mind.” It is available free of charge to all active-duty soldiers during the week until 5 p.m. Soldiers may take their work with them or leave it at the center to be displayed for others to see. For more information, contact MWR.
