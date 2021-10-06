CHAPPELL HILL — When the blistering Texas summer heat begins to fade and cooler temperatures start to slide in, it is a great time to get out and explore some of the state’s impressive lineup of annual fall festivals.
As we enter the year’s fourth quarter, average high temperatures typically drop from the high 90s and low 100s to anywhere from 76 in east Texas to 81 in north Texas and the Gulf Coast, to 86 here in the central Texas area. Overnight lows range from the mid-50s to the mid-60s.
Taking that into account, when you are out and about, it’s best to be prepared by bringing some extra clothes — a pair of long pants, light jacket or sweater, for example — and remember to pack an umbrella and/or rain jacket, since October typically gets six to 10 rainy days during the month.
This weekend, the folks in Chappell Hill in Washington County — known as the “Birthplace of Texas” after delegates met there to formally announce their intention to draft a constitution for the new Republic of Texas and break away from Mexico — are hosting the 39th annual Scarecrow Festival on Oct. 9-10 in the historic downtown area.
Thousands of visitors flock to this tiny town halfway between Austin and Houston on U.S. Highway 290 to enjoy its family-friendly celebration of fall that features live music, hundreds of arts and crafts vendors (home décor, gardening, artists, craftsmen, jewelry, clothing and more), country-style food, tours of the historic district, pony rides for the kids, a petting zoo, face painting, a barrel train and other attractions.
Admission is free. Parking is $5. Festival hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, go to chappellhillhistoricalsociety.com/scarecrow-festival-2.
Along with the festival, get a taste of early Texas history with a trip to Washington-on-the-Brazos, a 293-acre park and state historic site where the Texas Declaration of Independence was signed in 1836. Check out Independence Hall, a re-creation of the original building where 59 delegates met to hammer out the new document.
Fifteen miles away in nearby Bellville is Newman’s Castle, a custom re-creation featuring a surrounding moat, working 3,000-pound drawbridge with portcullis (lattice gate used to close off castles during an attack), a chapel, five round corner turrets, a courtyard and dramatic views of the rolling countryside.
Tours of the castle are available six days a week and reservations are required. The castle also is available for weddings, wine tastings, birthday parties and other events. After making a reservation, guests are asked to meet at Newman’s Bakery on Main Street in Bellville. The castle is about five miles out in the country. A tour and lunch lasts around two hours.
After the tour, consider heading back to the bakery for some sweet treats to take with you, and also maybe take a visit to:
Bellville Meat Market, home of the award-winning Poffenberger’s Smoked Sausage; Phenix Knives, an old-world blacksmith shop; Rocking B Cowboy Supply western wear; Rohan Meadery, maker of fine Texas honey wines; Yellow Brick Road Winery, a 50-acre updated 1940s farmhouse winery with indoor and outdoor seating; Nothing Ordinary Antiques, 7,700-square-feet of antiques and oddities housed in a renovated early 1900s automobile dealership; Ant Street Inn, a historic bed and breakfast in nearby Brenham.
While you’re at it, might as well try one of Chappell Hill’s unique dining establishments, such as Bevers Kitchen, featuring “home style cooking at its best” since 1984. For many years, this modified Victorian-style cottage built around 1907 was known as the Crockett house after longtime owner Jessie Crockett, who was Chappell Hill’s postmaster from 1915-35.
Located at 5162 Main Street and open Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the menu offers such things as: Charlie’s chopped steak; chicken-fried steak; chicken-fried chicken; grilled chicken breast; grilled catfish; sirloin steak; vegetable plate; an assortment of fresh soups and salads; burgers and sandwiches; chili cheese fries; fried pickles; homemade onion rings; made-to-order guacamole; homemade chili; and a long list of pies that includes apple, apple blackberry, apple cranberry, banana cream, black bottom peanut butter, buttermilk, butterscotch, candy bar, cherries and cream, cherry, chocolate meringue; coconut meringue; coconut cranberry, cream cheese brownie, country peach, egg custard, French silk, fudge pecan, key lime, lemon blackberry, lemon meringue, million dollar, mystery pecan, Oreo chocolate cream, pecan, peaches and cream, peanut butter, sweet potato praline, pumpkin, pumpkin cheesecake, pumpkin streusel and sawdust.
Enjoy.
