BEND — Ever wonder what it is like to be a musician up onstage playing songs in front of an adoring, enthusiastic crowd, hearing those cheers and that applause, and maybe even calls for an encore?
Well, the folks out at Bend General Store — 23 miles west of Lampasas on FM 580 near Colorado Bend State Park – are inviting any and all musicians and wannabes looking for a place to showcase their talents to come out from noon to 4 p.m. this Sunday for singer-songwriter open mic.
This out-of-the-way restaurant, grocery store, bait and tackle shop, gift shop and live music venue now owned by Temple native Bret Cali is consistently packed on weekends by folks from throughout central Texas coming to hear a variety of local talent, up-and-coming bands and established performers.
Such names as Gary P. Nunn, Chris Duarte, Terry McBride, Carolyn Wonderland, Augie Meyers, Spicewood Blues Connection, Zac Wilkerson, Chris Reeves and lots more have played at the Bend.
Now, Cali has opened his down-home stage on Sunday afternoon to any and all singer-songwriters wanting to try and make a name for themselves, increase their reach, and possibly line up a new gig or two. To request one of these coveted spots, call 325-628-3523 or visit the Bend’s Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/bendgeneralstore.
Along with its growing live music scene, the Bend is well-known for outstanding food and drink, with a menu that includes such things as half-pound hamburgers, fried chicken sandwich, crispy chicken wrap, thin or thick crust gourmet pizzas, loaded waffle fries, breakfast sandwich, chicken and waffles and all-you-can-eat catfish on Friday night.
About two hours southeast of the Bend is one of the prize attractions of the scenic Texas Hill Country — the town of Kerrville.
Named after James Kerr, a major in the Texas Revolution (Oct. 2, 1835 — April 21, 1836), this charming little town boasts a population of around 23,000 and is a major tourist attraction and weekend destination for travelers from throughout the region.
Notable Kerrville residents include former Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel; singer-songwriter Robert Earl Keen; Jimmie Rodgers, known as the “Father of Country Music”; Florence Butt, founder of H-E-B grocery stores in 1905; famed U.S. Navy Fleet Admiral Chester W. Nimitz, who was the leading Navy authority on submarines and played a major role in World War II naval history as commander in chief for the U.S. Pacific Fleet and Pacific Ocean Areas.
Along with its highly popular Main Street shopping district that includes an eclectic assortment of shops, restaurants and other businesses, Kerrville boasts a dozen public parks that offer such things as hiking, sightseeing, playgrounds, barbecue pits and basketball courts. The renovated downtown Louise Hays Park has access to the magnificent Guadalupe River, a splash pad, playscapes, River Walking Trail and more.
How about a little arts and culture for the kids?
Hop on over to Kerrville’s Museum of Western Art for a fascinating journey through the state’s colorful history. The Kerr Arts and Cultural Center features the works of more than 500 artists, while The River’s Edge Gallery is a great place to admire some of the area’s best artists. For live entertainment, the Cailloux Theater offers a variety of community theater stage shows and concerts.
Any trip to Kerrville also begs for a visit to the mighty Guadalupe River, which runs from Kerr County all the way to the Gulf of Mexico. Rent a boat or inner tube for an afternoon in the cool water or buy some fishing gear and try your luck reeling in some native Guadalupe bass, largemouth and smallmouth bass, rainbow trout, sunfish and perch. A state fishing license may be required.
Finally — and certainly neither last nor least — visit Y.O. Ranch, a 160-year-old, 29,000-acre facility that has been dubbed “America’s original game ranch.” Big game hunters come here for guided trips to try and take home a trophy, but non-hunters may also take a private or group tour of the property to observe and/or photograph more than 50 species of animals and even feed some through the window. For overnight and longer stays, there are 13 cabins available, along with dining at the ranch restaurant and access to a pool and hot tub.
For more information, go to www.kerrvilletexascvb.com/p/planyourtrip/visit-kerrville-tx.
