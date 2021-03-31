LUCKENBACH — Take a step back in time this weekend to a legendary Texas locale where you can “kick back, relax and get away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life,” while enjoying live country music with a side of barbecue, bratwurst, cheeseburger, Frito pie, fried cheesecake and a cold cherry limeade.
Less than two hours from Killeen-Fort Hood, 50 miles north of San Antonio, 69 miles west of Austin, 13 miles from Fredericksburg between South Grape Creek and Snail Creek, just south of U.S. Highway 290, sits the historic town of Luckenbach, first established as a trading post in 1849.
These days, the place some refer to as a “western ghost town” features a quirky general store and live music on the weekends. Pick up a souvenir T-shirt, coffee mug, leather koozie, picture frame, postcards, refrigerator magnets, bumper sticker, honorary sheriff’s badge or a pair of beer-drinkin’ gloves, along with whatever other assorted curios might be on display.
Luckenbach was made famous in the summer of 1973 when Texas musician Jerry Jeff Walker and the Lost Gonzo Band recorded what became a classic live album called Viva Terlingua at the local dance hall.
A few years later, Willie Nelson and the late Waylon Jennings put Luckenbach in the national spotlight with the No. 1 hit song, “Luckenbach, Texas (back to the basics of love).” Between 1995 and 1999, the town hosted Nelson’s popular Fourth of July Picnic.
Along with the general store, Luckenbach proudly boasts the Feed Lot restaurant, which offers such down-home culinary delights as burgers and cheeseburgers, barbecue, pulled pork sandwich with coleslaw, sausage poor boy, sausage wrap, sausage on a stick, grilled cheese, chicken basket, curly fries, hot dog, chili dog, corn dog, jalapeño poppers, funnel cake, fried cheesecake, sopapillas and pickle on a stick.
Tonight and tomorrow at Luckenbach, there is an all-ages open Pickers Circle unplugged acoustic jam from 5 to 9 p.m. On Friday, family fun is on the menu as the T & C Miller Trio takes the Biergarten stage from 1 to 5 p.m., followed by Charley Crockett and Jesse Daniel on the outdoor main stage from 8 to 11:30 p.m.
The musical line-up for Saturday features Clayton Gardner at 1 p.m. on the Biergarten stage, and Bluewater Highway on the main outdoor stage at 8.
Live music continues every day throughout the month of April.
While COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted statewide, Luckenbach is operating at 75-percent capacity. Wearing a mask or face covering is optional. All outdoor tables will continue to be set six feet apart to maintain social distancing, and hand-sanitizing and washing stations are available throughout the property and at each building entrance.
For more information on visiting Luckenbach, including an events calendar and ticket information, go to www.luckenbachtexas.com.
Meanwhile, Fort Hood’s Belton Lake Outdoor and Recreation Center (BLORA), at the intersection of North Nolan Road and Cottage Road, offers a number of family activities including such things as camping sites, picnic pavilions, hiking, sightseeing, bird watching, hunting, fishing, mountain biking, paintball, a 53-foot outdoor climbing wall and an archery range. Admission for military patrons is $3 per car; all others are $10 per vehicle.
The Recreation Equipment Checkout Center, located within the garrison 14 miles southwest of BLORA, is available to authorized Family and MWR patrons, and offers such equipment rentals as kayaks, canoes, wakeboards, skis, knee boards, tubes, camping equipment, pop-ups/travel trailers, accessories and more. Visit hood.armymwr.com for more information.
Fort Hood’s Apache Arts and Crafts Center is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday for those interested in do-it-yourself projects, including picture frames, ceramics and ceramics birthday parties for kids. Also offered at the center, 761st Tank Battalion and 62nd Street, Building 2337, is screen-printing, embroidery and a wood shop.
The center has a Resiliency through Art program that offers a quiet area with art materials for soldiers to create “whatever comes to mind.” It is available free of charge to all active-duty soldiers during the week until 5 p.m. Soldiers may take their work with them or leave it at the center to be displayed for others to see. For more information, contact MWR.
