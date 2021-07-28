CLUTE — Clute is a small town on the Texas Gulf Coast mostly known for its proximity to nice beaches and a few wildlife refuges and bird sanctuaries, but there is one annual event here that makes the city unique.
The 40th annual Great Texas Mosquito Festival in Clute kicks off tomorrow and continues through Saturday.
That’s right.
Mosquito Fest — three days of family fun including such things as a barbecue and fajitas cookoff, carnival rides and games, 5K run, washers and horseshoes tournaments, doubles cornhole contest, mosquito calling, live music and more.
According to the festival website, here is how Mosquito Fest began:
“From his vantage point high atop a moss-hung oak, Willie-Man-Chew rested from his long search for a perfect home and surveyed the scene below. Here, in the early summer of 1981, the sights and sounds that greeted him were a delight to his senses. There were healthy, energetic humans playing ball, swimming in an Olympic-sized swimming pool, enjoying state-of-the-art playground equipment, laughing and having fun.
“Willie’s discerning eye noted the lush greenery surrounding the homes and schools in the neighborhood. Springing as he does from the finest bloodlines in southern Brazoria County, he realized that he had, at last, found the land of his dreams.
“Willie quickly marshaled a group of humans as his official goodwill ambassadors and began preparations for the first of the annual festivals that honor him and his fellow mosquitoes the last Thursday, Friday and Saturday of July each year. These ambassadors, whom Willie affectionately and jokingly calls his ‘Swat Team,’ present three fun-filled days of special events, games, food, carnival rides and contests, craft booths, cook-offs and much, much more. Y’all come down to Clute, Texas and join us ... for the fun of it!”
Clute is about a four-hour drive southeast of Killeen-Fort Hood.
Small dogs on a leash are allowed at the festival. However, bringing pets is not recommended due to the hot and humid weather and large crowds. Reptiles are not allowed.
Festival goers may bring a lawn chair. Ice chests are not allowed.
For tickets and other information, go to www.mosquitofestival.com.
Back home in central Texas, BLORA (Belton Lake Outdoor and Recreation Area), at the intersection of North Nolan Road and Cottage Road, offers a number of family activities, including camping sites, picnic pavilions, hiking, sightseeing, bird watching, hunting, fishing, mountain biking, paintball, a53-foot outdoor climbing wall and an archery range. Admission for military patrons is $3 per car; all others are $10 per vehicle.
The Recreation Equipment Checkout Center, located within the garrison 14 miles southwest of BLORA, is available to authorized Family and MWR patrons, and offers such equipment rentals as kayaks, canoes, wakeboards, skis, knee boards, tubes, camping equipment, pop-ups/travel trailers, accessories and more. Visit hood.armymwr.com for more information.
Fort Hood’s Apache Arts and Crafts Center is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday for those interested in do-it-yourself projects, including picture frames, ceramics and ceramics birthday parties for kids. Also offered at the center, 761st Tank Battalion and 62nd Street, Building 2337, is screen-printing, embroidery and a wood shop.
The center has a Resiliency through Art program that offers a quiet area with art materials for soldiers to create “whatever comes to mind.” It is available free of charge to all active-duty soldiers during the week until 5 p.m. Soldiers may take their work with them or leave it at the center to be displayed for others to see. For more information, contact MWR.
In Killeen, the Junior Service League Spray Pad at Long Branch Park is open 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. for beat-the-heat splashing fun.
The pool at Long Branch Park is open as well, with operating hours 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, and closed on Monday and Tuesday.
The Family Aquatics Center at Lions Club Park is open Fridays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.