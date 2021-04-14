GALVESTON — Central Texas has plenty of great places to fish — Belton Lake, Stillhouse Hollow Reservoir, Lampasas River — but a few hours’ drive down south at the Gulf of Mexico is a chance to board a charter boat, head a few miles offshore and bring home a cooler full of anything from delicious red snapper, flounder, stingray and maybe even shark.
Galveston Island, about an hour south of Houston on Interstate 45, offers a vast array of charter boat fishing outfits that head out early in the morning for full-day and half-day trips. Fishing gear and bait are provided, and crew members will even clean fish and pack the day’s catch away in ice on the trip back to shore. Fishermen should bring their own drinks and snacks.
Trips and prices vary, but one charter service offers a five-hour trip for four fishermen, up to seven miles offshore, for $650. Any additional anglers are $50 each, with a six-person maximum. A six- to seven-hour trip heading up to nine miles offshore is $1,500 for six fisherman.
Another charter offers a four-hour trip in Galveston Bay and along the jetties, with up to four guests, including all bait, tackle, fuel and fish cleaning, for $600, and up to two additional guests for $75 each. A five-hour trip is $750, with six hours at $900. A deep-sea excursion is available at six hours for $1,300; eight hours for $1,700; 10 hours for $2,200; 12 hours for $2,600.
For those not interested in fishing the Gulf, some charters also offer a one-hour sunset cruise or harbor/dolphin tour for $225.
For more information, go to www.galveston.com/whattodo/outdoorfun/islandfishing/fishingcharters/.
Of course, Galveston has plenty of other attractions besides offshore fishing, so be sure and plan time to visit such things as the Bolivar Ferry, a free 18-minute ride between the island’s west side and Bolivar Peninsula that is usually accompanied by schools of dolphins following alongside the boat.
Take a leisurely stroll along the historic 10-mile Galveston seawall, built to protect against storm surges shortly after the massive 1900 hurricane that flooded the island and killed as many as 8,000 people. Rent a bike from any one of several shops and remember to grab a souvenir or two.
Head inland and do some shopping and maybe grab a bite to eat at the shops, restaurants and cafes in The Strand historic district downtown.
Visit the historic Galveston seaport, home of the 1877 museum sailing ship, Elissa. One of only three ships of its kind to still actively sail, the Elissa serves as the Official Tall Ship of Texas, a National Historical Landmark, and symbol of the Gulf coast’s early beginnings as a seaport and active waterfront.
Back home in central Texas, Fort Hood’s Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area (BLORA), at the intersection of North Nolan Road and Cottage Road, has a number of family activities available, including such things as camping sites, picnic pavilions, hiking, sightseeing, bird watching, hunting, fishing, mountain biking, paintball, a 53-foot outdoor climbing wall and an archery range. Admission for military patrons is $3 per car; all others are $10 per vehicle.
The Recreation Equipment Checkout Center, located within the garrison 14 miles southwest of BLORA, is available to authorized Family and MWR patrons, and offers such equipment rentals as kayaks, canoes, wakeboards, skis, knee boards, tubes, camping equipment, pop-ups/travel trailers, accessories and more. Go to hood.armymwr.com for more information.
Fort Hood’s Apache Arts and Crafts Center is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday for those interested in do-it-yourself projects, including picture frames, ceramics and ceramics birthday parties for kids. Also offered at the center, 761st Tank Battalion and 62nd Street, Building 2337, is screen-printing, embroidery and a wood shop.
The center has a Resiliency through Art program that offers a quiet area with art materials for soldiers to create “whatever comes to mind.” It is available free of charge to all active-duty soldiers during the week until 5 p.m. Soldiers may take their work with them or leave it at the center to be displayed for others to see. For more information, contact MWR.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.