FORT WORTH — Pull yer boots on and step back in time to experience a taste of real cowboy life at the Fort Worth Stockyards, a 98-acre slice of history near downtown that includes an array of entertainment, shopping and dining venues, as well as twice-daily longhorn cattle drives.
The town of Fort Worth became an important livestock center with the arrival of the railroad in 1876, with the 206-acre Union Stockyards opening for business in January 1890. Not long after, the Dressed Meat and Packing Company was founded and meat-packing houses were established.
By 1907, a million head of cattle per year were being sold, and the stockyards became a place where not only cattle but sheep and hogs could be bought, sold and slaughtered. Fort Worth remained an important part of the overall cattle industry until the 1950s, when business began to suffer as livestock auctions moved closer to various production centers.
Today, the Stockyards is a popular tourist draw, with steak houses and other eateries scattered throughout alongside western saloon-style bars, boot and hat shops, vintage record shops, fashion boutiques and art galleries. There are historical walking tours, concerts, rodeo performances, bull riding, trick roping demonstrations, the Stockyards Museum and the Texas Trail of Fame.
For details on events, attractions, places to stay nearby, and more, go to www.fortworthstockyards.org.
As might be expected in a city of nearly a million people, there are any number of things to see and do in this city, also known as Cowtown, located two hours north of Killeen-Fort Hood.
Billy Bob’s Texas, billed as the world’s largest honky tonk with 100,000 square feet inside and nearly 20 acres of parking, hosts live music, food, fun, dancing and bull riding. Last month, Kid Rock was in town, prowling a stage that has seen such notables as ZZ Top, Merle Haggard, REO Speedwagon, Charlie Daniels, Styx, Willie Nelson, the Doobie Brothers, Billy Joe Shaver, Heart, Tanya Tucker, Ray Charles, Wade Bowen, .38 Special, Jason Boland, Steppenwolf, Pat Green, Jack Ingram, B.B. King, Alabama and many more.
Among the legendary “fun facts” surrounding Billy Bob’s is the 1983 story of legendary country musician Merle Haggard buying a round of whiskey shots with a water chaser for each person in the audience. Those 5,095 drinks reportedly totaled $12,737.50, earning Haggard a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records for buying the biggest round ever.
George Strait was once the house band at Billy Bob’s, and 500 fans paid $5 each to see Garth Brooks in concert the first time he played Billy Bob’s in 1989.
For more information, go to billybobstexas.com.
For a different kind of cultural experience, the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday; closed Mondays and holidays, including New Year’s Day, Independence Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas.
Admission is $16 for ages 18 and older, with seniors (age 60 and over), active duty and retired military and first responders with identification admitted for $12. Students with I.D. get in for $10. Under age 18 is free. Tickets are available online or at the front desk. Half-price tickets are offered on Sundays and admission is free on Fridays.
For information on current and upcoming museum exhibitions, and various rules and restrictions, go to www.themodern.org.
Neither last nor least, Fort Worth is also home to the Texas Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame, founded in 1975 by the late PRCA bull rider and businessman Johnny Boren, who lived just down the road in Belton.
This facility is dedicated to preserving the history and heritage of the Texas rodeo cowboy, while also promoting the future of rodeo in Texas and beyond. In 2011, the Hall was moved to its current home in the Cowtown Coliseum, located in the Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District.
Go to www.tchof.com for more information.
