Legendary country musician Garth Brooks sings about “bulls and blood, dust and mud” in one of his many hit songs, and this weekend just outside the city of Abilene, PRCA cowboys and cowgirls will showcase their roping and riding skills in the final weekend of the 2020 West Texas Fair and Rodeo.
Located just east of Abilene on State Highway 36 and Loop 322 (about three hours northwest of Killeen-Fort Hood), the thrills and spills have been underway since Sept. 4 at the West Texas Fair Grounds. Action continues today through Saturday with a number of other attractions outside the rodeo arena including carnival rides, food trucks, pig races, petting zoo, concerts and more.
To honor the country’s military heroes and their families, admission to the rodeo is free to anyone with a valid military identification (active-duty and retired). Special discounted arm bands for the carnival will be available as well.
All recommended COVID-19 safety protocols are being followed, including such actions as face coverings and social distancing.
Gates open from 4 to 11 p.m. weekdays, and 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. weekends. For more information, go to www.taylorcountyexpocenter.com.
While you are in town, maybe head on over for a look at some lions, tigers and bears – and feed a giraffe, if you wish – at the Abilene Zoo, located in Nelson Park, across from the Taylor County Expo Center, off Highway 36. A few attractions are closed right now, with face coverings “highly recommended” and mandatory in the gift shop, along with social distancing guidelines.
Another must-see location in Abilene is the Texas State Veterans Cemetery, a 63-acre site dedicated on Memorial Day 2009 and opened for burials on June 1. To get there from Interstate 20, go north on Farm Road 600 for four miles. The cemetery is located two miles inside Jones county at Farm Road 600 and Comanche Trail.
Meanwhile, back home at Fort Hood, registration ends today at noon for the Sprint Triathlon Virtual Race, a competition that includes a 500-meter swim or 1,500-meter row; 15-mile bike; and 3.1-mile run. The swim may be done in a pool or outdoor body of water, and the row can be completed on a rowing machine. The bike ride can be done outdoors or on an indoor bike, and the run can be indoors or outdoors.
All events can be completed back to back, or on different days. Participants must provide visual proof (picture of watch, fitness tracker, etc.) depicting distance and time of completion.
Visual proof that verifies participation between Sept. 16-30 must be submitted no later than 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 2 to joyce.a.kornegay.naf@mail.mil. For more information, contact Fort Hood MWR or go to hood.armymwr.com/calendar/event/virtual-sprint-triathlon/4571495/52248.
Over at Fort Hood’s Apache Arts and Crafts Center, 761st Tank Battalion Avenue and 62nd Street, Building 2337, the Resiliency through Art program offers active-duty soldiers a quiet area on weekdays until 5 p.m. to create original artwork free of charge, including wood and leather projects; pens, pencils, markers, paper; paints, chalks and clays; beads, feathers, buttons, yarns and thread. To participate, sign in at the Hobby Heaven Sales Store. Soldiers may take their work with them or leave it at the center to be displayed and provide inspiration for others. Contact MWR for more information.
The post’s Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area (BLORA) is open 24/7 for Department of Defense identification card holders. Available activities include sightseeing, bird watching, horseback riding, hiking, biking, hunting and fishing. Face coverings are required if six-foot social distancing cannot be maintained.
Sparta Mountain and Belton Lake, one of the more popular hiking trails at BLORA, is a 7.5-mile loop rated as moderate in difficulty. The trail is accessible year-round, and is primarily used for hiking, running, nature trips and mountain biking. Dogs are allowed but must be kept on a leash. For more information, contact BLORA offices.
Miller Springs Nature Center offers hiking, jogging, rock climbing, mountain biking, picnicking, wildlife observation and fishing. This 260-acre scenic area managed by the city of Temple parks and recreation department, Belton parks and recreation department and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is located between the Leon River and 110-foot high bluffs, immediately east of the Lake Belton Dam. It is open to the public at no charge every day from 8 a.m. to dusk.
Pets must be on a six-foot leash, and glass containers, firearms, alcoholic beverages, and loitering are not allowed. Go to www.ci.temple.tx.us/2602/Miller-Springs-Nature-Center for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.