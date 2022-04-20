STEPHENVILLE — Live music fans are in for a treat as Larry Joe Taylor’s 33rd annual Texas Music Festival kicks off next week in Stephenville, home of Tarleton State University, located just 112 miles north of Killeen-Fort Hood.
Six days of music featuring more than 50 different performers on four stages are on tap for this year’s April 25-30 event at Melody Mountain Ranch. In short, music is everywhere, with concerts beginning at 10 a.m. each day and continuing through the night at campfire jam sessions.
Speaking of campfires, thousands of attendees camp out for this festival at various reserved and non-reserved sites. Shower houses, a beer store, food and merchandise vendors, water fill-up stations and sewer pumping are among the amenities on hand.
Musical entertainment this year includes:
Parker McCollum; Randy Rogers Band; Pat Green; Flatland Cavalry; Josh Abbott Band; Josh Weathers; William Clark Green; Roger Creager; Randall King; Giovannie & the Hired Guns; Casey Donahew; Kevin Fowler; Chris Knight; Cody Canada & the Departed; Radney Foster; Six Market Blvd.; Cooder Graw; Jacob Stelly; Shaker Hymns; Slade Coulter; Tanner Usrey; Tejas Brothers; Bri Bagwell; Carson Jeffrey; Dylan Wheeler; Jarrod Morris; Kaitlin Butts; Kat Hasty; Max Stalling; Prophets and Outlaws; Deryl Dodd; Davin James; Kyle Nix; Tommy Alverson; Triston Marez; Walt Wilkins; Teague Brothers Band; Courtney Patton; Graycie York; Jordan Nix; Dalton Domino; Steve Helms; Buck Fuffalo; Nick Brumley; Nyles Robakiewicz; Randy Brown; Jack Barksdale; Holly Beth; Cami Maki; Coalition; Stoney LaRue; and Larry Joe Taylor.
For more information on the festival, including tickets and reservations, go to www.larryjoetaylor.com/texas_music_festival.htm.
Just up the road from Stephenville in Bluff Dale is a place called The Hideaway Ranch and Refuge, a 150-acre getaway that offers secluded cabins, a swimming pool and hot tub for a relaxing weekend.
Sit back with a cold drink or morning cup of coffee and watch the wildlife that includes buffalo, Texas Longhorn cattle, Paint horses, Zebu, Nigerian goats, llama and Kune-Kune pigs. Guests can also fish, hike, hunt for fossils, play horseshoes and visit nearby tourist destinations like Dinosaur Valley State Park in Glen Rose, a short drive away.
Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, this Texas Parks and Wildlife facility offers camping, picnicking, 20 miles of hiking trails, mountain biking, swimming, fishing, paddling in the river and, of course, the chance for an up-close-and-personal look at actual dinosaur tracks.
This 1,587-acre National Natural Landmark opened in 1972 as a way to preserve these valuable dinosaur track sites and allow people to learn from and enjoy them. According to the park website, dinosaur tracks were first discovered here in the early 1900s:
“In 1908, a flood of epic proportions roared down the Paluxy (River). It washed out all bridges and culverts on the river and scoured the riverbed. A year later, nine-year-old George Adams discovered something amazing in the river: large, three-toed tracks — theropod tracks.
“Nearly 20 years later, a fossil collector for the American Museum of Natural History in New York named R. T. Bird saw one of the theropod tracks in a shop in New Mexico. He decided to come to Texas and check out the site. While exploring in the river, he was amazed to discover what looked like sauropod tracks, along with the theropod tracks. The tracks were the first proof that sauropods walked on land.”
Along with dinosaur tracks in the riverbed, see models of a 70-feet tall Apatosaurus and 45-foot Tyrannosaurus rex near park headquarters. These fiberglass beasts were on display at the 1964-65 World’s Fair in New York.
For more information on Dinosaur Valley State Park, go to tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/dinosaur-valley.
Other things on tap this weekend include the April 20-23 Smithville Jamboree, an outdoor music festival that features a carnival, beard contest, live music, livestock show and sale, washer tournament, horseshoe tournament, cornhole tournament, and parade.
Smithville is about 40 miles southeast of Austin. For more information about the event, go to www.jamboreesmithville.com.
