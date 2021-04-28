HARKER HEIGHTS — Retired U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Walter Hooks served on four combat deployments to the Persian Gulf, worked on five different ships and two shore commands during his 20-year career in the military.
Now 53 years old and living in Harker Heights, that career nearly never got off the dock, however, due to unforeseen issues with his high school transcripts.
“I walked across the stage but no (high school) diploma,” said Hooks, son of an Air Force veteran who was born at King’s Daughters Hospital in Temple. “I had moved around so much — five different schools my last year — and I just did not take responsibility for my academic career. I depended on the guidance counselors and stuff like that, and at the last moment, they told me I had enough credits to walk but I would not be graduating.
“When I was in Germany, you needed 18 credits to graduate. In Clarksville, (Tennessee) they required 21. I did almost immediately get a GED, but the military at that time was not accepting people with GEDs.”
He stayed for a time in Clarksville, working at the Opryland Hotel and other places, then headed to Florida and eventually wound up back in central Texas, where his mother and stepfather lived. He worked for Pizza Hut and as a janitor for the Killeen school district, and finally earned his high school diploma at age 23.
A couple months later, he was off to Navy boot camp.
“I had my challenges,” Hooks said. “I’m dyslexic, and I didn’t find that out until I was 40 years old when I was working on my master’s degree (homeland security and safety engineering). Probably a good thing I didn’t (know), because I might have used that as a crutch all this time.”
After basic training in San Diego, Hooks was schooled as an interior communications electrician, something he refers to as “a jack of all trades and master of none. I can work on electrical or electronic equipment.”
His first duty station was Yokosuka, Japan, and in 1993 he found himself headed across the world to join the fight in the Persian Gulf.
“We did interdictions for the sanctions,” Hooks said. “We would board ships — vessel boarding seize and search teams — and look for contraband and stuff like that. Make sure they had what they were supposed to have on board and didn’t have what they weren’t supposed to have on there.
“It was pretty dangerous. A lot of them old ships … you had to be careful where you walked. You could get cut, or fall through the deck or something like that, or run into somebody that was trying to shoot you. I’ve been in fire situations; knocked against the wall by an explosion. … The biggest issue that Navy personnel has is what we call ‘fighting the ship.’
“Floods, fires and things like that. It’s really easy for things to catch on fire. Anything from chemical fires to helicopter crashes. Luckily, we never had that issue, other than receiving some (gun)fire from a fast ship that we were chasing. But nobody got hurt.
“I was never on a carrier, but I was on a missile frigate and two LSDs, the gator freighters that carry Marines and their equipment. Basically, glorified taxis.
“We take ‘em and drop ‘em off, and sometimes I feel bad for ‘em, man. They be out there for long periods of time under God knows what type of conditions.”
Hooks also went to dive school and did some deep-sea diving missions, and participated in some drug interdictions in Central and South America. He was progressing nicely through the ranks, earning his E-6 stripes before being forced to retire in 2011 from Camp Pendleton, Calif.
“I would have stayed in longer, but I reached higher tenure,” Hooks said. “I was an E-6 and in order to continue, I would have to make E-7 and, unfortunately, I wasn’t able to make E-7 in time.”
When he got out, Hooks finished his master’s degree and worked for the VA in California, then decided to move back to Texas to be closer to his family. He worked as a cashier at a commissary on Fort Hood, but health problems began to take their toll.
“When I moved here, I had some setbacks. I had pneumonia real bad and was in and out of the hospital a lot. Fluid around my heart and fluid in my lungs. I was diving for a while (in the Navy), plus being around all them chemicals.
“My job at the commissary gave me the flexibility to make my VA (medical) appointments and such but, eventually, it got to the point where I had to quit.”
Now fully retired, Hooks is active in his church, Christian House of Prayer, and is a member of a veterans’ outreach and support group at the Vet Center in Harker Heights.
He feels that he has been blessed, and the divorced father of one wants to return the favor by helping others.
“I had fought so hard to get in the military — didn’t know if I would be able to do it because I had so many issues with my education and things like that — and it was just by the grace of God. If it weren’t for Him, I wouldn’t have any of the things that I have.
“It was a great ride. I have no regrets at all.
“My purpose now is to glorify God. I have spent so much time in sin that I owe God too much not to praise Him and tell everybody about Him, and help people to get closer to Him.
“That’s the only thing that has been my saving grace. Don’t get me wrong, every day is not a bowl of cherries, but any day that I‘m able to breathe and wake up in the sunshine is a good day.
“God is still working on me. He’s got something great in store for my future, and I’m just so excited for Him to reveal it to me. Until then, I’m going to keep myself within His love, and in a position to receive whatever he has for me.”
