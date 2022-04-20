Military and civilian leaders joined Col. Chad R. Foster, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hood, and Brian Dosa, director of Public Works, for an Environmental Quality Control Committee meeting March 31 at the Community Event Center.
“We are trying to balance the realities of being an Army post that falls under the United States government’s EPA rules, laws and requirements and the state of Texas’ regulations and requirements,” Dosa said. “We need to do those things so we can continue to exist as a post, and stay good in terms of compliance.”
The meeting guided military personnel and civilians through a range of topics and discussion that included environmental performance assessment system, stage one drought conditions, environmental compliance assessments and recycle update. DPW environmental staff highlighted feedback received from external and internal inspections of how military and civilian activities can do better and areas for improvement.
Riki Young, chief of Environmental Management Branch, provided the status of the external EPAS audit conducted by Army Environmental Command that provided a comprehensive review of compliance across the installation. He explained there were 34 Class I findings for violations of current regulations, 3 Class II findings related to violations of proposed future regulations and 8 Class III findings in regards to violations of policies. Most of the findings concerned hazardous waste, storage tanks and Petroleum, Oil and Lubricants.
“The point of having this conservation is to help us to learn so we can put to practice and in place things we can do better,” Foster said. “Also, get more vigilant at the user level — the soldiers really doing this work — and getting them aware of the impact that they make.”
Young continued the presentation discussing water conservation and the Stage 1 status issued by the Brazos River Authority. He explained that Stage 1 measures are normally from May through October, but this year, due to drought conditions, Fort Hood is starting a month early.
“As a result we are implementing Stage 1 of our plan,” Young said. “The biggest one is not watering your yards between 1100 and 1800 during the day, especially during the summer.”
Dosa emphasized the severity of the drought and the importance of water conservation, since Fort Hood’s drinking water comes from Belton Lake.
“You want to go into the drought with your reservoirs full,” he said. “But our reservoirs are about three and half feet below. Please take back to your units, your teams and your families we need to all pitch in with water conservation. Don’t let water run, don’t water your grass in the middle of the day and report leaks.”
Dan Gomez, environmental compliance assessor, discussed the overall installation compliance status, which is amber, or 91 percent. This is a significant change since July 2021, when the status was green, or 95 percent. Gomez explained the biggest drop is on the military unit side, and most of the issues are easy fixes that can help increase scores. Challenges he noted concerned the oil/water separators with sediment going into the OWS, causing it to improperly function. This creates an illicit discharge and goes into our drinking water at Belton Lake.
Gomez added there are resources to help units make corrections and address challenges.
“Call us, text us or email us and come say can ‘you come through our motor pool and conduct a courtesy environmental assessment,’” he said. “This is a full assessment without us taking pictures or doing a write up. We walk through and tell you where you are good, where you need improvements and where you can tighten up your shop.”
The meeting wrapped up discussing continued challenges with contaminates like syringes, needles, hazardous waste and animal carcasses found in the recycle bins that cause health and safety issues for recycle team members. Foster explained he is working with the Family Housing Resident Advisory Board on recycle solutions and asked units to do the same within their footprint.
“Single stream recycling helps to simplify the process. You put all your acceptable recyclables in one spot,” he said. “This helps people’s ability to recycle but what we have seen so far is there are still issues. We are trying to find where we can adjust our practices and do better.”
