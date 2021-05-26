KILLEEN — Their uniforms still bear the same gold stripes, gold suspenders on a navy blouse, with gold tassels atop their old cavalry hats as they did almost 100 years ago.
And as their chiseled horses galloped in sync Thursday night to open Killeen’s rodeo with their flashing and slashing blades, the fiery retorts from pistols and steel wielded from horseback — that history was on their minds.
“It’s really motivating to be a part of that every year,” said Sgt. Jared Dever after their show Thursday. “You’re proud to wear that patch.”
One of the Army’s oldest, most celebrated cavalry units and its offshoot, The First Cavalry Division’s Horse Cavalry Detachment, conducted a fiery, bladed demonstration to open the Killeen rodeo for hundreds as they trickled into the show Thursday night.
The show consisted of riders taking turns striking stationary targets while navigating obstacles on horseback. Each rider is armed with a saber and revolver, so their prowess with each was on display Thursday night.
“This is our centennial year,” said acting commanding Brig. Gen. Brett Sylvia. “The First Cav is 100 years old on Sept. 13. We’ve been defending freedom for 100 years.”
Some 4,000 first cavalry soldiers lost their lives in WWII during some of the war’s most historic battles, but the unit saw the most fighting against the Japanese in the Pacific. As America’s wars against communism escalated, more than 3,800 lost their lives in the Korean War of the 1950s. Decades later, no other Army unit of the Vietnam War suffered as many losses — more than 5,400 according to estimates.
The first cavalry unit has since shown great prowess on the battlefield in the Middle East and elsewhere, employing cutting edge technology to reign fire upon Islamic fundamentalists during the Iraq war, in Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan, and to support our allies with exercises in Europe.
Today, the division is waging war on the enemy in different ways than it was back in WWI and WWII, but their mission to bring the fight to those who would threaten America’s interests abroad is the same. Sylvia said there are currently some 19,000 “First Team” soldiers deployed in theaters around the globe, with some 5,000 supporting those operations, “a good many of them in Europe.”
Sylvia’s thoughts came back to the history of the unit and the ability for their horse cavalry detachment to help the public celebrate its history.
“It’s a great show and a great time,” Sylvia said of the horse detachment. “It’s a lot of family fun.”
Sylvia’s soldiers in the horse detachment are very cognizant of their unit’s storied history and look forward to performing every year.
“It’s the history and heritage,” Dever said. “We celebrate that annually. It’s a big deal.”
Sgt. James “Nighthawk” Long said he loves being a part of the division.
“Best job I ever had,” Long said.
An estimated 4,000 people came out Thursday night — Military Appreciation Night — for the annual Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rodeo in Killeen, so many military families may have seen the horse detachment demonstration.
Killeen Fire Chief James Kubinski was also on hand to provide support to his team and PRCA riders. Kubinski was tapped in December as the city’s new fire chief after leaving an assistant fire chief position near Chicago.
“This is my first rodeo,” Kubinski said with a laugh amongst a group of Killeen firefighters. “Tonight’s the only night we get to say that.”
Twenty-year rodeo clown Backflip Johnny Dudley, 43, provided some family friendly humor Thursday night amongst the various pauses in all the action. He asked the large crowd how many were from other states and almost half of the packed stands raised their hands.
“It’s a military based crowd, so it’s very diverse,” Dudley said before the show. “A lot of these people it might be their first rodeo.
