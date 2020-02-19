TEMPLE — School students throughout Copperas Cove Independent School District showed their appreciation to hospitalized veterans with construction paper, glue, glitter and a lot of red and pink hearts. With more than 1,000 valentines in heart-shaped baskets and decorated bags, Miniature Miss Five Hills Autumn Munoz led the Copperas Cove Five Hills royalty to distribute the mass of homemade creations to every veteran at the Olin E. Teague Veterans Hospital and the Central Texas Veterans Nursing Home, both in Temple.
“Elementary, middle and high school students, and children in daycare centers, took the time and helped Autumn meet her goal of 1,000 cards for our veterans,” said Shana Heikinen, Autumn’s mother. “Her brother, Cristian, helped count the cards the morning of our distribution and he was so excited as the numbers kept climbing.”
Leadership groups such as the Copperas Cove Five Hills Royalty, Martin Walker Elementary, Williams/Ledger Elementary, Copperas Cove Junior High, and Copperas Cove High School student councils, House Creek Elementary Student2Student group, Five Hills 4-H Club and the CCHS Copperettes made cards for the event.
“Giving back to others has always been something Autumn enjoys doing,” Heikinen said. “When she was given the service project, Valentines for Veterans, I thought it was perfect for her, especially growing up in a military family.”
“I wanted to make veterans smile and feel loved and I think they did,” Autumn said.
During the National Salute to Hospitalized Veterans Week, the Veterans Administration invites individuals, veterans groups, military personnel, civic organizations, businesses, schools, local media, celebrities and sports stars to participate in a variety of activities at the VA medical centers. The activities and events include ward visits and Valentine distribution, photo opportunities, school essay contests, special recreation activities and veteran recognition programs.
Autumn and the royalty also delivered cards to the residents of the Central Texas Veterans Nursing Home, making sure to stop at each room, the lounge and the cafeteria.
“Watching the veterans smile as they kept receiving cards was such a heartfelt moment,” Heikinen said. “As we walked the halls of the hospital, I could hear all the staff say ‘Are you all a family? What a blessing,’ That really made me think to myself that it’s the little things in life that can make a difference and what an honor it was for my daughter to be a part of the Copperas Cove Royalty.”
Autumn selected Valentines for Veterans as her service project through the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Pageant. The Five Hills royalty have headed up the service project for the last six years since the pageant’s inception. Autumn will crown the new Miniature Miss Five Hills on March 21 at the Copperas Cove Civic Center. The deadline to enter the annual contest is March 1 at www.copperascovetx.gov/parks/five_hills_pageant/.
