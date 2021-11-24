KILLEEN — For many, the arrival of Thanksgiving means turkey, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, pies, green beans, rolls and dressing. For those in the Killeen area, it also means the annual wreath-laying ceremony at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
What started in 2007 with only a handful — comparatively — of wreaths, has grown to more than 12,000 wreaths this year.
In order to prepare for the annual event, the wreaths must have bows attached to them, and they must be fluffed after spending a year in storage.
Destiny Delgadillo, a cadet battalion commander with the Harker Heights High School Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps, acknowledged that the annual wreath-laying does not happen without the prep.
“I think prepping the wreaths makes a really big difference, because a lot of people just go to the wreath laying, and they don’t see all the time and effort and the donations and the community that comes together to make this possible,” she said. “It wouldn’t happen if we weren’t here.”
A group of around 20 or 30 JROTC cadets from Heights High helped with fluffing the wreaths and placing a bow on them. The battalion that Delgadillo commands has around 150 cadets.
Helping with the wreath prep is something that means a lot, Delgadillo said, because a lot of the students in the JROTC have military connections.
“A lot of us in JROTC especially come from military families, and most of them are vets, and some of them ... aren’t alive anymore,” Delgadillo said.
Also helping prep wreaths on Saturday were members of the Fort Hood chapter of Team Red, White and Blue (or RWB), including Natalie Luther, the chapter’s veteran engagement director.
“It’s important — even for those that are not here anymore that we honor the memory of our brothers and sisters,” Luther said. “Regardless of whether they did one year or 30 years, this kind of gives us an opportunity to kind of take that moment and remember the past (and) remember everyone that’s been a part of this.”
During last year’s wreath-laying, a gentleman was seen placing a wreath at the grave of his father, a man who had also helped with the annual event.
Luther said she does not know if any of the members of Team RWB have connections to anyone currently buried at the veterans cemetery.
“But a lot of us are here because we got stationed at Fort Hood,” she said.
She said that she and another member are perfect examples of that.
“We’re both veterans, but we’re married to service members and our husbands are stationed here at Fort Hood,” Luther said. “So there’s not a whole lot of us. I know some of the older members are planning on being buried out in the veterans cemetery.
“So eventually, we’ll be putting wreaths on their graves as well.”
The wreath-laying ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 11463 South Highway 195.
Jean Shine, who founded Wreaths for Vets, emphasized last week that during the wreath laying, family members of those buried at the cemetery will lay their wreaths first. She urged other volunteers to allow family members the opportunity to lay their wreaths before grabbing one.
Volunteers are also encouraged to utilize the park-and-ride service from Texas A&M University-Central Texas, 1001 Leadership Place, Killeen.
Bus service runs from 8 a.m. to noon with constant round trips to and from the cemetery.
At the ceremony, Maj. Gen. Steven Gilland, III Corps and Fort Hood deputy commander, is expected give the keynote address.
Rain, snow or sun, the wreath laying will take place, Shine said, and volunteers are needed at all events.
