Kicking back in a nice jumbo recliner, seriously overpriced tub of fresh buttered popcorn and soft drink in hand, excited as the lights finally dim after a seemingly endless series of booming commercials and upcoming previews, ready to enjoy the latest Hollywood production on the giant silver screen.
Ah, yes, going to the movies.
A time-honored tradition that now seems a bit like a distant memory since the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the country and the world.
Most, if not all, local theaters around the Killeen-Fort Hood area remain closed, but for those willing to drive about 45 minutes south, the city of Georgetown is showing classic movies at City Lights theater complex, 420 Wolf Ranch Parkway. For show times and other information, go to georgetown.citylightstheatres.com.
Along with watching a good movie, there are a number of other attractions to enjoy in Georgetown, including a unique opportunity to pose for pictures with a statue of “Three-legged Willie,” a Texas statesman for whom Williamson County was named.
Robert M. Williamson, who organized the first three companies of Texas Rangers, fought with the cavalry at the Battle of San Jacinto, served as judge of the Third District Court and member of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Texas, and later as a state senator. An illness when he was 15 years old rendered his right leg useless, and so he wore a wooden leg, leaving the damaged appendage extended behind him, thus the nickname.
Williamson’s statue is located at 716 Austin Ave., in the downtown area, home to what is regarded as one of the most beautiful downtown squares in the state with historic buildings, fine Victorian architecture, locally owned shops, dining, antiques and sight-seeing. A self-guided walking tour of downtown is available at the Georgetown/Scott County Tourist Information Center and Chamber of Commerce.
Georgetown is also known for a legendary spot to beat the heat at the famed Blue Hole Park, a scenic lagoon surrounded by limestone bluffs along the south fork of the San Gabriel River. The park five blocks north of the downtown square along North Austin Avenue is free to enter, and features picnic areas, restrooms and wading areas. Free public parking is available at the corner of 3rd Street and Rock Street in the parking lot of the parking garage.
Unfortunately, Blue Hole Park was closed effective June 26 due to COVID-19. For updated information, go to parks.georgetown.org/blue-hole.
Meanwhile, closer to home, public swimming pools in the city of Killeen are open during limited hours for summer fun.
The Family Aquatics Center at 1800 E. Stan Schlueter Loop is open from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; closed Monday through Friday. Guests must wear a mask when entering/exiting the center, lounging on the pool deck or using the restrooms. Masks do not need to be worn when in the pool water or when eating and drinking.
A day pass for city residents is $6 for ages 4 to 16; $7 for 17 to 54; $5 for ages 55 and older; 3 and younger admitted free. A non-resident day pass is $6 for ages 4 to 16; $8 for 17 to 54; $5 for 55 and older; 3 and younger admitted free.
The Aquatics Center features a 10,360-square-foot pool, 2,180-square-foot bathhouse; 25-meter lap pool; three water slides; a bowl slide; shade shelters; spray grounds; tee cup; and a tot slide.
Pool rules include: no outside food or drinks, including water. There is a concession stand, and guests may bring a lunch to eat outside of the facility. No glass. No running or horseplay. No pets. No cotton clothing allowed in the pool. No basketball shorts. Only Coast Guard approved flotation devices; no pool toys, floats, balls, kick boards or water guns. No smoking. Children 12 and younger must be accompanied by someone 16 years or older.
Long Branch Park Pool, 1101 Branch Drive, is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; closed Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Daily admission is $3 for ages 17 to 54; $2 for ages 4 to 16; $2 for ages 55 and over; children 3 and under are free.
