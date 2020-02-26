The deputy commander of U.S. Army Forces Command hosted a farewell ceremony on Friday for Maj. Gen. Kenneth L. Kamper, the outgoing III Corps deputy commander for maneuvers.
Kamper’s new assignment is the commanding general of Fort Sill, Oklahoma, and the U.S. Army Fires Center of Excellence at Fort Sill. Maj. Gen. Scott L. Efflandt will take his place as the III Corps deputy commander for maneuvers.
“Throughout his time here, he has truly embodied the ‘Phantom’ lethal mentality,” said Lt. Gen. Lee Quintas of Kamper. “On behalf of Lt. Gen. Pat White and Command Sgt. Maj. Dan Hendrex, he actively promoted the Phantom lethal vision at every training event and at every unit engagement.”
Quintas said he asked for input from leaders who had worked with Kamper prior to writing his remarks.
“As you can imagine, Gen. Paul Funk was quick to come up on the net, and this is what he had to say about Ken,” he said. “What I admire most is his ability to connect with people as young as 3 years old. My grandson Jack arrives at Clear Creek Golf Course, and every time announces, ‘OK grandpa, let’s go find Kamper.’ Even Jack believes he can compete against Ken. So Ken has one golf fan in the whole world — if you have seen him play, you would know why.”
While Kamper’s golf game may not quite be up to par, Quintas said the outgoing deputy commander’s ability to conduct training helped increase the lethality of the corps as a whole.
“He even helped me as the 3rd (Infantry Division) commanding general, which is not even a III Corps unit, build our warfighting readiness as we executed our division warfighter (exercise) last year,” he said.
Kamper, who was commissioned as an artillery officer in 1989, said while he is looking forward to his new assignment, he will miss the Fort Hood area.
“We arrived to Fort Hood fairly late in Army life, when I was a new brigadier general, but we got here as quick as we could,” Kamper said. “We have simply grown to love the people around here, all of you all. We are going to miss you greatly.”
Kamper said he usually feels rather uncomfortable being honored in such a fashion because leaders rarely achieve anything by themselves.
“While leadership and soldiering do require individual competencies and character, fundamentally what we do is a team sport,” he said. “The only thing accomplished of greater value always takes a team.”
Kamper’s replacement, Efflandt, was commissioned as an infantry officer in 1985 in the Illinois Army National Guard. He received his regular Army commission in 1987 as an armor officer.
Efflandt has served in Europe, Iraq and Kuwait, along with his state-side assignments. Some of his previous assignments include serving as the executive officer for both U.S. Training and Doctrine Command and U.S. Army Forces Command, deputy commandant for the Command and General Staff College and provost for Army University.
dbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7554
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.