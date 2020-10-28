III Corps Headquarters marked the unit’s official return to the garrison at Fort Hood from deployment to the Middle East during an uncasing ceremony in front of the III Corps Headquarters building Friday.
At least 400 III Corps soldiers spent a year-long deployment in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, assisting Iraqi Security Forces and Syrian Democratic Forces in the fight to eliminate ISIS.
“Our mission was to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS and give Iraq and the region a chance, some hope, a little bit of stability, a little bit of a secure future, and I can tell you when we got on the plane and flew back here, that mission was accomplished,” said Lt. Gen. Pat White, III Corps and Fort Hood commanding general. “During the deployment, we moved the military campaign forward by a phase.”
This transition to the next campaign phase resulted from the progress made during past deployments and the corps was no longer slated to return Central Command in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, which will result in a reduced military presence in the region.
White said this deployment closed another chapter in the history of the “Phantom Corps.”
“Over the last five years, the III Corps headquarters has supported three deployments of those five years, totaling almost 40 months of those five years,” White said. “So, this headquarters has been on a treadmill, and about every 12 months, half leaves and a half stay, and it’s pretty phenomenal that that sacrifice was given to our nation.”
White said that while the future is never guaranteed, the work of the Phantom Warriors and the service members of the 27 coalition nations provided an opportunity for some hope.
“It was not the year that I anticipated when I got on a plane here and began the journey downrange,” White explained. “Soon after the arrival, we were met with a series of challenges, overcome only by the sheer will, leadership and commitment of the corps and the combined task force.”
White said the headquarters was split between Kuwait and Baghdad, Iraq, with service members in Iraq, Syria, Kuwait, Jordan and Turkey, and completed the liberation of 8 million people from the tyranny of ISIS.
“We also experienced an unprecedented amount of violence directed at our service members and our partners, and our bases, by Iranian-aligned militias,” White said. “Seven months of constant contact with an adversary we had not anticipated would bring it as us like that.”
White said that during the deployment, Turkish forces incurred into Syria, which ended up with an agreement between Turkey and the United States to withdraw U.S. forces from Syria, which was eventually paused, with U.S. forces remaining within Syrian borders.
“The leader of ISIS was killed, the leader of the Quds forces was killed, and our embassy, a United States embassy, in a country that invited us to be there, was attacked by a bunch of gangsters, again, Iranian-aligned militias,” White said. “Had it not been for the Marines, I’m not sure it would have resulted in what it resulted in, which was the security of the U.S. embassy in Baghdad.”
During the deployment, a U.S. operation led to the killing of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, and another operation led to the killing of the commander of the Quds Force, Major General Qasem Soleimani.
“Then, unbelievably, we experienced a ballistic missile attack on two of our bases by another sovereign state. Sixteen ballistic missiles impacted, 15 at Al Asad and one up at Erbil, and it did some pretty significant damage,” White said. “Those missiles were directed to kill Americans.
“And then, on top of all of that, this thing called coronavirus starts sweeping through the Middle East, and you all understand how it has affected you and changed your life and your lifestyles here,” White said. “Well, when you’re on deployment, you can’t stop and so we had to fight our way through COVID, and we did, and we continued mission.”
White returned to a turbulent period on Fort Hood with issues affecting the installation and ongoing investigations into problems related to soldier deaths, which occurred during his deployment, like the death of Vanessa Guillen and how those investigations will impact the Army base. White said now that he has returned to Fort Hood, his priorities will shift focus to addressing those issues and other problems on the installation. At least 28 Fort Hood-based soldiers died between September 2019 to September 2020, two of which were deployed.
White said part of his plan involves leader training and focusing on the families of soldiers.
“We have got to recalibrate and get focused on people, and so the first thing we are doing is slowing down for five days, putting our unit leaders through a certification program, so I know they know what they are supposed to be doing, and they know where the resources are to help their soldiers,” White said. “We are going to reach out, and we’re going to get to know the extended families of these soldiers.”
White said some leaders reach out and engage with the extended families of their soldiers, but this outreach would not become mandatory for commanders.
“You’re going to know when that soldier has a problem and doesn’t want to talk to the chain of command; who’s the person they call?” White explained. “We’re going to revisit this, once a month, every month, and next year we are going to do it all over again, the whole installation, because we’ll have new people and new leaders.”
White said he must get the leadership to focus on soldiers, the people that are in the organizations, and he and his leaders have the plan to do that.
“I would imagine, I do not know, the way this all would occur would be the secretary of the Army, who would receive all of this information, all of the investigations that have been given to the appropriate families, will determine what, at his level, he wants to take on, and then will begin a process of moving down through the chain of command. There may be something that a four-star general can do and get access to that I cannot,” White explained.
White said he would be meeting with the Guillen family shortly at an appropriate time because he needs to be involved.
“It will be, in Vanessa’s family’s case, we are going to talk to them about what I am doing, because I believe, and I will meet them soon, that they care about our Army,” White said.
White said that he would embrace any recommendations or implementation with the corps or Fort Hood, and an action plan will be developed that will be reportable back up through the chain of command.
U.S. Rep. Roger Williams from Texas’s 25th District was present during the ceremony and weighed in on the ongoing Fort Hood investigations.
“We’re involved, and we’re concerned like everybody is, and we’re working with leadership as it’s ongoing, and make things the way they need to be,” Williams said. “We want our kids and our grandkids to come here and feel safe, and I think everybody agrees to that, and I think they’re doing a good job.”
