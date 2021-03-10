COPPERAS COVE — Copperas Cove High School Junior ROTC completed its triennial JROTC Program for Accreditation inspection by 5th Brigade and was ranked one of the best in the country.
The Bulldog Battalion scored a 96.25 out of 100 points, earning the Honor Unit with Distinction designation. The nearly perfect score places the high school battalion in the top 5% of all JROTC programs within 5th Brigade, which includes the nine states of Texas, New Mexico, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Nevada, Utah, Wyoming, Arizona and Colorado.
The battalion is under the leadership of retired Chief Warrant Officer 3 Enrique Herrera, who has served in the position for more than 20 years. Herrera said the cadets were required to brief the brigade team on the battalion breakdown and two major battalion projects, including the Service-Learning Project and the annual Continuous Improvement Project.
“Through Service Learning, cadets shared their implementation of Operation: Duty Calls to Deck the Halls, where the cadets decorated III Corps Headquarters, 1st Cavalry Division Headquarters and Carl R. Darnall Army Hospital for the holiday season,” Herrera said.
“The battalion’s Continuous Improvement Program is student-directed and student-driven to teach fellow cadets alternative life skills such as learning to manage money, STEM lessons, cooking classes, and minor auto maintenance to better prepare cadets for life after high school.”
Charlie Company Cadet 1st Sgt. Grace Taylor said the goal of the lessons is to properly educate cadets on how everyday life after high school can challenge them and how they will be able to overcome these tribulations.
“The lessons included learning the simple steps to make a delicious breakfast, money management and small auto care including taking steps to maintain your vehicles,” Taylor said. “Each cadet has been taught these lessons in order to ensure furthering their success after their four years of working towards graduation. Not only will they be able to say they can do all these important tasks, but they will be the people to go to when others need to be educated. That is the true goal of these lessons, making sure they know enough to share these skills with others in need.”
Since 2005, the Army JROTC program has been accredited by a national accrediting agency. In 2012, JROTC organized a team of brigade chiefs, brigade staff, Directors of Army Instruction, instructors and academia to provide a holistic review of cadets’ and instructors’ performances with emphasis on continuous improvement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.