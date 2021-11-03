The 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team “Ironhorse,” 1st Cavalry Division, completed People First Action Week by hosting an organization day at Hood Stadium on Friday.
Organization day provided Ironhorse soldiers and families an opportunity to build camaraderie, relax and mingle, while participating in events like flag football, Frisbee football, cornhole, bounce houses and other leisure activities. The event also hosted food trucks and had booths presenting information on resources available to soldiers and their families.
“Today is the culmination of People First Action Week, and the week has been about building trust, communication and a team,” said Col. Jon W. Meredith, commander of 1st Brigade. “And the last couple of days have been about bringing families into that, because I think sometimes in the Army, we don’t think of the extended family that we have.”
People First Action Week provides U.S. Army leaders an opportunity to focus on soldiers’ well being, including contacting soldiers’ families. Meredith said soldiers trained on topics aimed at building strong bonds and trust among soldiers and leadership and creating mutual respect for diversity and culture.
“We had everything from financial classes to sexual assault prevention,” Meredith said. “We talked about (equal opportunity), but the most important part of the week was the hours that the platoons got to spend talking to each other … and then how they become closer together.”
Meredith said leaders contacted soldiers families during the week to introduce themselves.
“That’s really important that we bring (families) in, because they’re part of our unit too, just like everybody else,” Meredith said. “Everybody assumes, because it’s the Army, thinks that they’re calling because something’s wrong; we want to call to tell you the good things they’re doing.”
Sgt. Joshua Denton attended organization day with his wife to receive an award, play flag football and spend time with friends before he is reassigned to another installation.
“I got guys here with me and I’m about to be leaving, so just spending some time with them,” Joshua Denton said. “These events build teamwork and give (soldiers) a break from what we’ve just come back from.”
Ironhorse Brigade just completed a rotation to Europe.
Joshua Denton, who has been in the Army for 11 years, said the training during the week was effective based on his own experiences in the military.
“I’ve experienced stuff like that since I’ve been so, it definitely lets the younger soldiers realize like, hey, this does happen more than people know,” Joshua Denton said.
Sgt. Audrey Denton, Joshua Denton’s wife, was also attending organization day with her husband. As a family member and service member, she believes the new focus on soldiers first has been effective.
“I still talk to my soldiers, I like to hear what they’ve learned in their classes or the lectures that have been given,” Audrey Denton said. “The lectures are very motivational, very informal, and informative. I think having this (training) and letting soldiers know that there are people out there and there are resources is always a great thing.”
Audrey Denton said she loves organization day.
“When units don’t do organization day, I get really sad,” Audrey Denton said. “It’s nice to get a break from the office, a break from the field, to be able to be in civilians (clothing) and relax, is a morale booster.”
Cheryl Morgan, a personal financial readiness specialist with Fort Hood’s Army Community Service, was at the event to provide information to soldiers and their families.
“I’m here to talk to the families and give them information on financial readiness and Army Community Service, and all that we can offer to the families,” Morgan said. “We were asked to be out here for the families.”
Morgan said Army Community Service provides financial counseling, exceptional family member support, family advocacy support and military and family life counselors.
“Basically, everything that a soldier and his or her family needs to get them through the day and this military lifestyle,” Morgan said. “We go out to unit training, Soldier and Family Readiness Group meetings, organization days; we are everywhere that the units want us to be.”
