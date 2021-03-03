HOHENFELS, Germany — “It’s humbling,” said Cpt. Matthew Nobile, the 1st Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment “Garryowen” intelligence officer. “You come out here and think you understand a lot of the aspects of combat maneuvering; not at all.”
Elements of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team “Ironhorse” have been participating in Combined Resolve XV at the Joint Multinational Training Center “JMRC.” As the brigade nears the end of the exercise, troopers are able to grasp the importance of multinational training.
“Training alongside our international partners on such a grand scale is something we could not have done at Fort Hood,” said Lt. Col. John Ordonio, commander, 91st Brigade Engineer Battalion. “Learning from one another, seeing how we operate as a whole and maneuver effectively together is something only gained here in an environment like this.”
Due to COVID-19 restrictions and the virus’ impact across the formation, the brigade began its JMRC rotation with some troopers in quarantine and isolation.
“From the very beginning, this rotation has presented the brigade as a whole with many unique challenges,” said Maj. Bo Olsen, brigade operations officer. “Our troopers have truly stepped up showing off their individual grit and determination, ensuring this rotation was beyond successful.”
As the brigade continues through its Atlantic Resolve rotation, the first real combat obstacles provided by JMRC were met with sheer intensity by Ironhorse troopers.
“It was a little rough at first, but it feels great knowing that we’ve got some amazing training in,” said Nobile. “Going through this crucible, in a sense, is a reward and testament to every troopers’ hard work, dedication and effort to the Army cause.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.