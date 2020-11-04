1st Armored Brigade Combat Team “Ironhorse” troopers from the 1st Cavalry Division, marked the brigade’s fall deployment to Europe in support of Atlantic Resolve, with a color-casing ceremony in front of division headquarters, on Thursday.
Maj. Gen. Jeffery Broadwater, commander of the 1st Cavalry Division, said the 1st Cavalry Division, is the premier armored formation on the planet, and that troopers of the division have always answered the call to deploy, fight, and win the nation’s wars.
“As you deploy to Europe, take the lessons you have learned over the last year, and show all our allies and partners how to build cohesive teams, show them that the most valuable asset in the United States Army is our people,” Broadwater said. “Be a role model of leader development, readiness, and professionalism for the world to follow.”
Broadwater said the Ironhorse Brigade is full of men and women with values, character, and calvary spirit.
“They are ready to deploy, fight, and they are ready to support our allies and partners in Europe,” Broadwater said. “Never forget that we are a great team, we are America’s First Team, we are the team that America calls when difficult tasks must be done. Our nation calls because we are ready. Our nation calls because of the amazing troopers and leaders in this division. They call because of the support of our family members and our great community.”
The brigade commander Col. Michael D. Schoenfeldt, said the Ironhorse team was incredibly honored to represent the First Team in Europe in support of Atlantic Resolve.
“We have the opportunity to increase our nation’s interoperability by participating in combined and joint exercises with our European partners and NATO allies,” Schoenfeldt. “Ironhorse troopers, let there be no doubt, it is a great privilege to aid in the preservation of peace by showcasing our Army’s abilities to project lethality across the globe, and we will do just that.”
Schoenfeldt said this projection of lethality is conducted to accomplish any mission the country requests of the Army, as these exercises are essential in ensuring readiness.
“It gets us ready for any contingency and gives us an opportunity to be trained and ready for anything the nation asks us to do,” Schoenfeldt said. “We will train to maintain our ability to be the most lethal fighting force that the world has ever known. No other force on this planet can match our firepower and maneuverability during large-scale combat operations.”
Schoenfeldt said these deployments may also provide a unique experience and opportunity for younger soldiers.
“It is an opportunity for these young troopers to actually be able to experience something they may never have done, and never do again,” Schoenfeldt said. “And to see that people across the world are exactly the same as they are here-the same struggles, same family issues, and from a cultural aspect, to understand that we are not alone in the world.”
Atlantic Resolve is a continuing combined and joint military exercise between the U.S., NATO allies, and European partners, to discourage Russian hostilities, after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The brigade is deploying as a regionally aligned force to support combatant commanders.
“A regionally aligned force is great; it’s an opportunity for the military to be anywhere at any time, with any group of people,” Schoenfeldt. “It is to help deter aggression, so our adversaries aren’t taking advantage of an emptiness.”
The brigade will replace the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, for a nine-month deployment and participate in combined and joint military exercises with more than a dozen NATO allies and European partners. Elements of the brigade began arriving in Poland, Germany, and Romania earlier this week, according to a U.S. Army Europe press release. This deployment is the seventh rotation or an armored brigade combat team in support of Atlantic Resolve.
According to a division spokesperson, soldiers are tested for the coronavirus before deployment, and will spend a short period in quarantine in Europe before traveling to different locations and countries within European countries as a preventive measure to ensure U.S. soldiers, allies, partners, and nearby communities are protected against COVID-19.
