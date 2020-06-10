Troopers from the 1st Cavalry Division’s 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team are always fine-tuning their battlefield communication systems and fighting tactics, but a new unseen enemy threat on their radar screens is creating new challenges to confront.
The famed “Ironhorse” brigade was out last week for another Lethality Validation training exercise, designed to ensure smooth and efficient communications between a battlefield command post and outlying battalion combat forces.
Under normal circumstances, this three-day training would be a routine monthly rotation, but this time, the 4,400 member brigade was also testing new COVID-19 safety protocols designed to prevent the troopers from passing around any infection while working in close quarters throughout the command post compound.
“We’re rehearsing battle drills that allow us to apply different forms of indirect fire, joint assets, and other lethal force around the battlefield, and we’re doing it all in a COVID environment,” said Maj. David “Cam” Smith, brigade operations officer. “We want to make sure that all of our mission command systems work; that we can talk to all or our subordinate battalions.
“We are accepting that there is a risk to the force, but we are taking a lot of mitigations to mitigate that risk, while making sure we don’t accept a risk to mission that the nation can’t afford.
“We’ve set up the (command post) configuration the same way as we would (on the battlefield). What we’ve done is taken measures of spacing people (apart), keeping people outside as opposed to inside where we can, enforcing PPE masks, gloves, hand sanitizer … and we’re very systematic about stopping at certain intervals to sanitize the keyboards, the mouse, the radios, and then resume operations.
“We’ve also got medics who screen troopers, temperature checks, asking if they’ve been in contact with anyone believed to have COVID. We’re doing everything we can to protect the trooper, to protect the force, and at the same time, be ready to protect the nation.”
Sweating it out in 94-95 degree heat the first part of last week, brigade members spent five hours setting up a multi-tent command post, then rehearsing various simulated battlefield strategies and maneuvers 12 hours a day, over a three-day period, coordinating with command centers from the brigade’s seven subordinate battalions that were stationed across various parts of Fort Hood.
Some troopers were busy setting up satellite communications equipment, while others assembled and re-assembled various other components of a command post similar to what would be used on an actual battlefield. Inside one tent, soldiers wearing masks worked side by side at computer stations, as communications came in and out of the command center.
Everyone entering the compound had their temperature checked, and was asked a series of questions about how they were feeling, and whether they had been around anyone who may have been exposed to COVID-19.
“We try to do these monthly, but this is the first one like this since the pandemic,” Maj. Marcellus Simmons, brigade public affairs officer, said Wednesday morning, after getting his own temperature checked, as up to a hundred brigade members worked in and around a compound of tents set up in a field alongside Clear Creek Road.
“There’s a lot of equipment, so it takes a lot of time and a lot of practice. You have to get your (repetitions) setting it up, so this is how we make sure that the brigade headquarters can coordinate across the battlefield.
“This can all be seen from the sky by planes, enemies, etc., (and) that’s why we have to make sure we know how to camouflage it. It also leaves an imprint in the electromagnetic spectrum, so we have a platoon that can mask that, as well — hide it as well as duplicate it across the battlefield, so the enemy doesn’t know exactly where we are.
“It’s all notional. We have a higher command that is giving us scenarios. They might say that this tank was attacked in this area, or something like that. They send us that message, then we communicate with the battalion to see what they need to do. So, we actually practice what we call our battle drills — if we have casualties, come into contact with enemy aircraft, whatever the case may be. We practice how we would react to that.
“With COVID-19, there’s a lot more masks, hand sanitizers, things like that. We think it’s important to let the American people know that we can still train and not get sick ourselves. It’s important to show that we can continue to protect ourselves from the virus, and remain lethal, so that we can, in turn, protect the nation.”
