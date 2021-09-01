The 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team “Ironhorse,” 1st Cavalry Division, uncased the brigade’s colors during a ceremony at Cooper Field on Friday, signifying the brigade’s return to Fort Hood following the completion of a nine-month rotation to Europe in support of Atlantic Resolve.
Atlantic Resolve began in 2014 as a response to the annexation of Crimea by Russia and showcases the United States continued commitment to NATO. U.S. Army brigades deploy to Germany, Poland and other surrounding countries for nine-month rotations and conduct multinational joint training exercises that improve readiness, promote interoperability and strengthen allied military partnerships.
Col. Jon W. Meredith, the Ironhorse Brigade commander, addressed the recent bombing attack near the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Thursday that killed 13 U.S. service members.
“It was a sad day for our country and for Afghanistan yesterday, and there are a lot of families that are really hurting,” Meredith said. “And it’s a somber occasion that we get to come home, and so many of them have to come home in a different way.”
Meredith requested a moment of silence in remembrance of the service members lost in the attack before thanking his family and the families of the troopers in the brigade for their support.
“To the families of the Ironhorse troopers, thank you from the bottom of my heart and all the troopers’ hearts for your support, your patience, your perseverance,” Meredith said. “You battled the pandemic and all the things that come with having a deployed trooper, and none of this is possible without you.”
Meredith said the Ironhorse troopers accomplished their mission of deterring would-be adversaries while reassuring the United States’ allies and partners. He said the goal of the deployment is deterrence.
“Ironhorse troopers showed our enemies that America will always stand together with our allies in defense of freedom. And they did all of that in the face of a pandemic that ground the rest of the world to a halt.”
The Ironhorse Brigade was the first U.S. Army brigade to deploy during the coronavirus pandemic.
“COVID makes that more difficult because that’s built on relationships, but I think we were able to fight through that and work through a lot of things and accomplish that mission,” Meredith said. “The challenge was not so much the number of COVID cases; it was just the inability to train and still function because you had to separate everyone as much as possible, and that makes it very difficult to train.”
Meredith said the number of COVID cases dropped to nothing as soon as the brigade began training in the field and the troopers were engaged in training and doing their jobs, which he attributes to an increase in morale.
Meredith said the colors are home but that the colors are not the unit.
“The people holding (the colors) are Ironhorse. They are the blood, bone, heart, muscle and courage that make Ironhorse run,” Meredith said. “Those colors are our connection to all those who have stood under them before, many of whom have their names, unfortunately, on those walls, just over to our right.”
Meredith was referring to the 1st Cavalry Division Memorial on Cooper Field.
“We will not dishonor their legacy, but we will forge Ironhorse anew, stronger,” Meredith said. “We will refit, reconnect, reintegrate and rearm. We are going to get new equipment; we’re going to train our butts off; we will leave no doubt that when the need arises, Ironhorse will be ready.”
Meredith said modernization and training are the priorities of the brigade following the reintegration of the troopers with the Fort Hood community.
“We are getting new tanks, we’re getting new JLTV’s, which replaces the Humvee,” Meredith said. “We’re getting new pistols and a whole host of other equipment sets and automation, things like that so the brigade will be almost fully modernized.”
Meredith said he was incredibly impressed with the organization and happy to be back in Central Texas, to be back and be a part of the team again.
