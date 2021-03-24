No matter how often we circle around the biannual expectation of Daylight Savings, we can never seem to be prepared for the adjustment. It is only one hour most of us are thinking. So, why is it that we are so effected by its change? We either lose an hour, or we gain an hour. Therefore, are we ever really gaining or losing? It’s quite cosmic because we are simply applying a strategy that helps us to utilize our daylight and practice efficient energy consumption. The history behind daylight savings became most popular due to the military. I find it interesting that our military is always at the center of much of our decision making, operations and tactic to approach daily life. Germany popularized the concept in efforts to minimize artificial lighting to save fuel for the war effort.
There’s an appreciation that long before many of us were even born that in April of 1916, the realization of conservation as a responsible trait was an idea. Although we may think conservationists have only recently expressed this concern for fuel, food, agriculture and natural energy sources, it was looked way beyond the present state of the year 1916. I am most assured that even before that, there was an expressed concern of how we were expending our natural resources. I’d recently read an essay from the 1960s-70s that this was also very much a thought in the way the direction and rapid growth of industrialization was having an effect on our natural resources.
Would you say that we, as Americans, have grown desensitized to how limited and scarce our resources are beginning to be? Are we being irresponsible in our efforts to be better caretakers of the earth, because it is such a massive subject that we do not feel a major responsibility to its effects? I’ll admit that I myself fall guilty to this, and still have a hard time grasping its major effects because of how large the scale is.
Although, isn’t it true for anything in life we are a part of? Let’s take for example our last year of collectively working through a pandemic. We have seen how our overuse (even with mass production) of products can be so easily wasted, expended or stored. Maybe some of us have experienced this in our earlier years (depending on generation), but it was a major shock to witness our shelves empty and no immediate access to the usual staples we keep within our home. The shelves of bread, eggs, milk, meats, nonconsumable items such as cleaning wipes and products, bleach, toilet paper and so many others were empty. How could it be that even with all the mass production of the food industry, we couldn’t provide the world the resources it needed. Even more recently, during the winter storm, we witnessed this. Texas grocery stores had to either give away or throw out large amounts of cold items due to spoilage for lack of energy to properly store the products. Now, if we lose those energy sources, then how are we even to have the food supply we rely on so much? We could continue production, but then how would we properly store if we didn’t have energy to do so?
I have recently taken on a personal responsibility to care better for our natural resources. Perhaps it isn’t so much avoiding nature, but rather caring for it better and conserving the right resources for longevity. So although daylight savings may seem like a pain, the movements for going green or shopping in a different way with how we consume our resources may not be our thing — we could implement small change. It would be in our best interest for our present day, and future generations to come, to be good stewards of our land, and make small changes to contribute to the larger cause.
Lori Ann PALOMARES is an Army spouse and a Killeen area resident.
