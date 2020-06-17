With the racial tensions rife across the U.S, there is once again a growing call to rename Army installations currently named after Confederate generals.
Since Fort Hood is named after Confederate Gen. John Bell Hood, it is one of the primary installations in the cross-hairs.
There are two different thoughts I’ve seen on this, and I will say I personally see the points on both sides. One, the Confederates lost the Civil War and are considered by many to be traitors for breaking the nation in two. Since they also fought to keep the institution of slavery, being associated with the name of a prominent Confederate general can be very uncomfortable for many people.
On the other side, people argue against changing history. Hood fought valiantly for the state of Texas, which is why he was not only honored with a military installation named after him, but an actual county in Texas. Granted, the higher up he went in command, the worse a commander he became because he was unable to use the tactics with an army he was able to use with a brigade. He was also decidedly racist. Perhaps it was the philanthropy work he did for orphans, widows and wounded soldiers after the Civil War that prompted the honor.
That I could not say — I wasn’t there when the name was chosen.
Whether the decision is made to change the name of these installations or not, we will find out. But I figured I would point out a few things — if the decision is to change the names, what about the communities and businesses surrounding them?
Over the nearly 80 years since Camp Hood was first stood up, the surrounding communities have grown to fully identify with the Army post. I’m sure the communities around other installations have done the same. Streets and buildings are named after the installation, companies put the name of the installation in their businesses.
If we rename these posts, what happens to those? What will be the cost to local cities to rename those streets and buildings? What will be the cost to those businesses, many owned by veterans, to change every item they currently use with the name of that post proudly displayed on it?
For that matter, how much will it cost to get the licenses and permissions to rename their businesses? Will they be forced to go out of business if they don’t change their names or change it fast enough?
Perhaps we should make sure those communities and businesses are a part of the conversation. There is so much more than just changing a name.
David A. BRYANT is an Army retiree and a military journalist for the Killeen Daily Herald. You can reach him at dbryant@kdhnews.com or 254-501-7554.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.