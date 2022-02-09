February is Black History Month, and I’ve always liked to highlight the fact that Black soldiers have been playing a huge part in our military might for much longer than many people think.
From Sgt. William Carney in the Civil War, the first Black Medal of Honor recipient, to the Tuskegee Airmen of World War II, Black soldiers have been setting the bar for bravery despite dealing with segregation and racism. They did it for love of country then as they do today, setting an example for soldiers of all races we look back on in awe.
A more recent example of a stellar soldier going above and beyond is the late Sgt. 1st Alwyn C. Cashe, whose heroism was, finally, formally recognized with the Medal of Honor (posthumously) in 2020.
Cashe grew up in poverty in Oviedo, Florida, and joined the U.S. Army as a supply specialist shortly after graduating from Oviedo High School. He served tours in Korea, Fort Lewis, Washington, and even at Fort Hood. When he deployed to Iraq in 2005, he was a platoon sergeant in the 3rd Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, at Fort Benning, Georgia.
Cashe’s story isn’t just one of heroism, it is one of true leadership and love of soldiers.
On Oct. 17, 2005, near Samarra, Iraq, Cashe’s Bradley Fighting Vehicle was struck by an improvised explosive device. Cashe retrieved six soldiers and an Iraqi interpreter from the burning vehicle, receiving burns on nearly 72% of his body. Cashe died of his burns on Nov. 8, 2005, at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio.
Cashe was so worried about his soldiers that despite being on fire himself, he continued going back into the Bradley until all his troops were out. His concern was not for himself, and he willingly gave his life for theirs.
He was originally awarded the Silver Star Medal for Valor, and the troops he saved spent more than a decade to have his medal upgraded to what he truly deserved. Why it took until 2020 to finally be upgraded by Congress to the Medal of Honor I have no idea — I first heard his story more than a decade ago and have wondered ever since why he wasn’t put in for the highest award for valor in the first place.
More locally, we recently lost yet another of our Black heroes, retired Command Sgt. Maj. A.C. Cotton, the first Black command sergeant major of the 1st Cavalry Division and long-time Killeen resident. Cotton did not become a “first” so the Army could say they had a first; he was chosen as the division’s senior enlisted leader because he was the best.
He was respected by his troops and his leadership because of his genuine love and care for the troops.
This Black History Month, and every month, let us remember these great soldiers and emulate their examples.
