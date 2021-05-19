AUSTIN — Texas is a terrific place for outdoor adventure with mountains, rivers, lakes, forests, the Gulf of Mexico, and … bat watching.
That’s right.
Bat watching.
Specifically, Mexican free-tailed bats.
More than a million of the cute and creepy creatures live underneath the famed Ann W. Richards Congress Avenue bridge in the great state capital of Austin, just an hour’s drive south down Interstate 35.
From March to October, this largest urban bat colony in North America emerges nightly beginning at dusk from their home underneath the bridge that spans Lady Bird Lake near downtown for the nightly feed. Tens of thousands of people gather on and around the bridge each year to watch the thick clouds of hungry bats, which emerge in swirling waves and start to fill the sky around 20 minutes before sundown.
The best viewing site is on top of the bridge itself, along the east-side walkway. A hillside below may be a little more “kid-friendly,” with families spreading out blankets and sometimes picnicking while they wait for the show to begin.
For the more adventurous, kayak and canoe rentals, some including guided tours, are available for bat-viewing from the water. Some nearby bars and restaurants also offer nice vantage points for watching the bats.
According to Bat Conservation International, when the bridge was rebuilt in 1980, the new construction inadvertently included crevices underneath that provided an excellent roosting place for bats, which had already been living there for some time, but soon began moving in by the thousands.
The best predictor of spectacular showings is hot, dry weather, and when bat pups are learning to fly in late July.
A few miles down the road in Round Rock is another place for bat-watching. Nearly half a million bats can be seen emerging from a location close to the intersection of Interstate 35 and McNeil. Bring a blanket and something to protect yourself from possible falling guano (bat poop). Free parking is available near the site.
For more information on all things bats, go to www.austinbats.org. Another good site is freefuninaustin.com/how-to-see-bats-in-austin.
After the free show, the city’s 2nd Street shopping district is nearby, and about a mile down the road is the famed Barton Springs in Zilker Park, where you can grab a nighttime swim in the three-acre, spring-fed pool that maintains a year-round water temperature of 68-70 degrees.
Back home at Killeen-Fort Hood, there are no massive swarming swirls of bats to behold, but there is Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area (BLORA) for a great place to head out to a little fun-in-the sun.
Located at the intersection of North Nolan Road and Cottage Road, BLORA has a number of family activities available, including such things as camping sites, picnic pavilions, hiking, sightseeing, bird watching, hunting, fishing, mountain biking, paintball, a 53-foot outdoor climbing wall and an archery range. Admission for military patrons is $3 per car; all others are $10 per vehicle.
The Recreation Equipment Checkout Center, located within the garrison 14 miles southwest of BLORA, is available to authorized Family and MWR patrons, and offers such equipment rentals as kayaks, canoes, wakeboards, skis, knee boards, tubes, camping equipment, pop-ups/travel trailers, accessories and more. Go to hood.armymwr.com for more information.
Fort Hood’s Apache Arts and Crafts Center is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday for those interested in do-it-yourself projects, including picture frames, ceramics and ceramics birthday parties for kids. Also offered at the center, 761st Tank Battalion and 62nd Street, Building 2337, is screen-printing, embroidery and a wood shop.
The center has a Resiliency through Art program that offers a quiet area with art materials for soldiers to create “whatever comes to mind.” It is available free of charge to all active-duty soldiers during the week until 5 p.m. Soldiers may take their work with them, or leave it at the center to be displayed for others to see. For more information, contact MWR.
