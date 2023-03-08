The volunteers marched into the training area behind the 226th Military Police Detachment compound at Fort Hood wearing heavily padded suits. As they started to run, a voice could be heard saying, “Get ‘im.”
Belgian malinois and German shepherds took off like rockets and struck like lightening, taking down the “perps” in a matter of seconds.
Although some of the dogs were trained to find bombs and others to find drugs, they all had one thing in common — taking down bad guys on demand. And starting Monday, 18 K-9 officers and their handlers from across Central Texas descended on Fort Hood for a week to train together to do just that — take them down.
Officers from nine agencies attended Monday’s training, which was sponsored by the 226th MP Detachment. The agencies included the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department, University of Texas at Austin Police Department, Coryell County Sheriff’s Department, Temple Police Department, Austin-Bergstrom Airport Transportation Security Administration (TSA), Texas Department of Public Safety, Dallas Police Department and members of Fort Hood’s 701st Military Police Battalion.
“Today is one of those days where we get to work with our brothers and sisters from all over Central Texas,” said Sgt. 1st Class Jeffrey Pearlstein, kennel master for the 226th. “We’ve only hit the tip of the iceberg when it comes to dog training, and there are other dog training techniques that my soldiers and the dog handlers in Central Texas can really bring to the fight.”
Pearlstein said this type of joint training helps the different agencies learn about each other’s capabilities along with learning different ways to train their dogs.
“We have our own way of training, and the civilian agencies have their own, but finding an explosive is the same across the board,” he said. “How we do things are a bit different, after all the years of finding (improvised explosive devices), and some of these civilians may never have been able to be trained on that. But they also may have trained on different kinds of narcotics that we may not have been able to see while in the Army.”
The training was also an opportunity to get to know the other K-9 handlers in the area, according to Deputy David Ashley, a K-9 handler with Coryell County Sheriff’s Department who has been a handler for two years.
“This is going to give us an opportunity to see how other people do things, to learn some different techniques, to see some things we haven’t experienced before,” said Ashley, whose K-9 partner Kraken is an attack-narcotics Belgian malinois-German shepherd mix. “There is still a lot of learning left to do. I love being a dog handler. I think it’s the best partner you could ever have.”
Ashley said the dogs didn’t often get as much training as he would like, averaging about four hours a week.
“He doesn’t get the opportunity to do this that often, so for him to actually be able to get out there and do what he’s trained to do, he’s going to be really excited,” he said. “By the end of the week, he’ll be a totally different dog.”
Spc. Jarina Rivera, a dog handler with the 226th, said the most exciting thing about being a K-9 handler was the bond built between the handler and the dog.
“There are some teams who don’t have that bond, but when you get that special bond, it’s really nice and touching,” she said about her German shepherd, Naruto. “I think that’s what’s my favorite part about it. I love my dog. He’s the sweetest, and loudest, dog all in one.”
Rivera said she and Naruto had not had the chance to actually deploy together yet, but she was looking forward to an upcoming deployment for the MP unit.
“I think that will be cool, getting to see how he actually does in a real-world setting,” she said. “Today, I’m probably most excited about hoisting (lifting the dog by a rope up the side of a building). He’s not really great at hoisting, so it teaches him to be comfortable with that kind of stuff.”
Law enforcement agencies in close proximity to Fort Hood enjoy a close relationship with their military counterparts, allowing a greater opportunity to work together, said Ashley.
“They have always made themselves available. All we have to do is pick up the phone and call them and they will make time for us for bite work, or whatever it may be,” he said. “They’ve always been available to us. One phone call, and they are there.”
