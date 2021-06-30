KILLEEN — Killeen resident Jason Elix was inspired to join the military after seeing the historic Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the television news.
Born in Hobart, Okla., and raised in the Seattle, Wash., area, the now 40-year-old married father of two says what turned out to be an 11-and-a-half year stint in the U.S. Army got off to a bit of a rocky start at first, but his decision proved a good one — and even resulted in Elix being reunited with his long-lost father.
“I really didn’t know that much about my dad when I was little because my parents were divorced,” Elix said.
“He tracked me down when I was stationed in Hawaii. I had been in for about two years by then. I guess he was always looking for me, and the last contact that he remembered was from my grandma before she passed away.
“I don’t know exactly how he found me, but you know how it is. If your parents are looking for you, they’ll find you.
“It was kinda weird. We just picked up like we were never separated. The last time I saw him was the summer of ’92 and we picked back up like nothing ever happened. That’s when he met his grandson, too.”
After graduating in 1998 from Lakewood High School in Arlington, Wash., Elix went to work in a machine shop and was enjoying life when everything suddenly changed one morning as he left the house for work.
“The second plane hit the (World Trade Center) tower as I was walking out the door. They showed the live footage of the (first) tower on fire, and then the second plane hit.
“When I saw that, a lot of things went through my head. Are they going to bring back the draft? When you turned 18, you had to fill out a Selective Service card … I decided three days later to go to the recruiting station and talk to them about joining.”
He was 22 years old when he enlisted in the Army’s delayed entry program on Oct. 14, 2002, and reported for basic training followed by AIT (advanced individual training) a few months later at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo.
That first day of boot camp remains vivid in his mind.
“I remember like it was yesterday,” Elix said. “It was Feb. 14, 2003. I woke up to ‘toe the line’ and them beating trash cans.
“At 4:30 in the morning, I heard, ‘Toe the line!’ and trash cans banging. To this day, I still laugh about it.
“I wasn’t expecting it. My recruiter was an (admininstration) person, and her husband was a combat engineer, so when I was picking my job, I asked them, ‘What does a combat engineer do?’
“He says, ‘I’m not going to lie to you. They are like the stepchild of the Army — which is true. He told me how it was going to be. He told me it was all a mind game, and if you can get past that, you will do really well.”
After finishing his training as a combat engineer, Elix reported for duty at Fort Irwin, Calif., where he spent about a year before the first of three Middle East deployments.
“It was the first time the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment had deployed since the Vietnam war,” he said of that one-year mission to Iraq. “For a private, it was kind of nerve-wracking. But at the same time, our company had some great leadership across the board. They cared about their soldiers, not just the numbers.
“My platoon was like a close-knit family. If one person had an issue, we all had that issue. It wasn’t, ‘Oh, that’s your issue — don’t worry about it.’
“We were always out getting shot at, spotting IEDs (improvised explosive devices). If we found IEDs, we’d call it in and set up a perimeter and wait until E.O.D. (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) got there to assess.
“My platoon was also in Sadr City during the uprising there … late ’03; early ’04.
“After Abu Ghraib (prison) got attacked, our whole company had to go down there and set up a defensive perimeter, with C-wire (concertina) and all that.”
Following that first deployment, Elix was sent back home to Schofield Barracks in Hawaii, where he served from November 2005 to June 2008. Next, he was off to central Texas and Fort Hood and another two combat deployments, first to Afghanistan and then back to Iraq. He left the service in 2014 as an E-4 (specialist) due to a serious knee injury that eventually required surgery.
“It was in Afghanistan,” he said. “We had a (vehicle) rollover on a mountain, and I jacked up my knee. I had a torn ACL, PCL, and MCL (ligaments) and we didn’t know about it. They said, ‘Oh, you’re going to go to knee class; you’re going to go to physical therapy; and all that.’
“I knew something was wrong, and when I got back from (his third) deployment, I went to the doctor and I said, ‘Look, I’m not doing no physical therapy. I’m not doing knee classes. There’s something the matter with my knee and that stuff is not doing the trick.’
“When I got to ortho(pedics), he immediately requested an MRI, and he was shocked. He said, ‘I don’t know how you deployed on it; how you’re walking on it; how you’re doing anything on it.’
“The surgery went great, but then I went out in the field and stepped in a hole or something, and hurt my knee again. The doctor said, ‘No, you’re done. You’re lucky you didn’t re-tear the stuff that we fixed.’”
After he left the service, Elix spent about seven months adjusting to civilian life, then found a job with the Veterans Administration processing claims for benefits. He and his wife of 16 years, Sarah, are planning to leave central Texas at some point for better job opportunities down near the Gulf Coast in Houston.
He was disappointed at having to leave the military sooner than expected, but has made the adjustment and is happy with what he is doing now.
“My wife does social work and it’s better down there in Houston for jobs,” Elix said.
“With me, I can get transferred down to the Houston regional office. I work at the Waco regional office, so it will be easy for me to transfer.
“I don’t have any regrets at all. I met some pretty amazing people in the service, and to this day we still talk.
“My first platoon sergeant and I used to butt heads every day. You’re taught to respect the rank; not the person. I couldn’t figure out why he was always getting on me. One day we sat down and talked, and he said, ‘Look, the reason I was pushing you when you first got here was because I see a lot of potential in you, and I don’t want that to slip away.
“Being new, you think he doesn’t like you for some reason, but that was not the case at all. I understood then that he was doing things for a reason, not just because he was an a—hole.
“So when I became (a noncommissioned officer), I did the same thing. I told my soldiers, ‘Look, you are adults, and I’m going to treat you like adults. When you act like a kid, that’s when I’m going to treat you like a kid. You’re a grown adult and you’re the ones that raised your hand. If you don’t want to serve, why’d you raise your hand?’
“I will tell anybody who is thinking about joining the military … join because you want to join, not because of all the stories you hear. The military likes to play mind games. They’ll tell you the only job they have open is for cook, or admin., because their numbers for that are low and they want to try to get you to join for that (military occupational specialty).
“When I came in the military to where the military is now, it is completely different.
“If the military sticks to one common thing and stops changing, I would say, yes, join. The best thing I can say to someone who wants to join the military is, it has to be your decision.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.