A Killeen native and Ellison High School graduate has been promoted to major general in the U.S. Air Force.
Maj. Gen. Thomas K. Hensley is currently serving as the deputy director of Operations for Combat Support at the National Security Agency/Central Security Service.
He most recently completed a two-year assignment to Stuttgart, Germany as the European Command director of intelligence, providing intelligence support to the supreme allied commander of Europe. Prior to that, he served with III Corps and the XVIII Airborne Corps as the director of intelligence for Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq.
Hensley earned his commission as a graduate of Texas A&M University in 1992. After completing his intelligence officer training, he was assigned at Aviano Air Base, Italy. He has served in various operational intelligence assignments including tours at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho; Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada; and Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado.
He is a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Weapons School, Joint Military Intelligence College, the School of Advanced Air and Space Studies. He has served as a squadron, group and wing Commander as well as a Joint Task Force and Combatant Command director of intelligence. Hensley has supported contingency operations during operations Southern Watch, Enduring Freedom, and Inherent Resolve.
His awards include the Defense Superior Service Medal with three oak leaf clusters; Legion of Merit with oak leaf cluster; Bronze Star Medal; Air Force Meritorious Service Medal with four oak leaf clusters; Joint Service Commendation Medal; Air Force Commendation Medal; and the Air Force Achievement Medal with oak leaf cluster.
Hensley is married to his high school sweatheart, the former Vikki S. Batten. Thomas and Vikki are both 1987 graduates of Ellison High School. Their families live in the Killeen and Belton areas.
