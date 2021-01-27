KILLEEN — Longtime Killeen resident David Doell served two tours in Vietnam dodging enemy gunfire as a combat helicopter pilot, but the most terrifying time he ever experienced in the cockpit was during a routine maintenance test flight at Fort Hood.
“This was sometime in the ‘70s,” said Doell (pronounced “dell”), a Texas native who grew up in the Canyon Lake area between San Antonio and Austin. “Our mechanics always wanted to go up and fly. They worked on the aircraft, but they never had an opportunity to fly them.
“Every opportunity I had, I would always take a mechanic (for a ride). We had a new guy, and he was probably 17 years old, and there was an aircraft that came out of maintenance and I had to (test) fly it. He came out there and I asked him if he wanted to go up. He said, sure, so he did the inspection and signed off on it, and then I did my test flight inspection. When I did, I found a problem with one of the controls that goes to the transmission. It was just slightly out of tolerance, but I came down pretty hard on the kid.
“I said, ‘You know, when you sign off on the paperwork, it should be good to go. There could be a major catastrophe from something like that. You need to check a little closer.’
“So we got up and flew, and one of the checks I had to do was a topping check, to make sure the engine is putting out max power. We had to go up to, like, four- or five-thousand feet, and I did all the checks and then we started coming down in a circular pattern.
“There was one cloud there — not a big one, but a cloud — and in the Cobra, I’m sitting in back and he’s sitting in front. There was a rearview mirror so we could have eye contact, and as I’m coming down, I take the cyclic (control lever) and shake it just a little bit. The whole airframe just shuddered like all heck, and I see those eyes in the mirror get all big.
“He pushed on the intercom and said, ‘What’s wrong? What’s wrong?’
“I said, ‘I don’t know.’ And I went ahead and entered the cloud. He started screaming and was trying to get his shoulder harness off. He was going to try and jump out of the aircraft.
“I’m watching him, and I’m thinking, ‘How am I going to explain this?’ It probably scared me as much as it did him. We came out of that cloud and I got him calmed down. There was nothing wrong; I was just messing with the kid.
“I never pulled a stunt like that again.”
Doell graduated from high school in New Braunfels in 1960, went to work, got married, had a couple of kids. He and his wife separated, and he got a letter from the military draft board.
“Uncle Sam said, ‘Well, if she don’t want you, son, I’ll take you.’ We got back together, but I thought it would be best if I went ahead and went into the military. I didn’t really have a plan, or any big goals at that time. I was too young and dumb to set any goals.
“They tried to make a medic out of me, and I realized that after two years of that, I’d be so far in debt — I was getting $64 a month — so I put in for flight school. Luckily, I was accepted.”
Doell was drafted in 1964 and reported for boot camp at Fort Polk, La. He attended advanced individual training as a medic, went back to Fort Polk, then “pulled a few strings” and got stationed at the military induction center in San Antonio, a short car ride from his home in New Braunfels.
It was there that he received his paperwork to attend flight school, first at Camp Walters (Mineral Wells, Texas) and then Fort Rucker, Ala.
“They said they were going to make me a maintenance officer, so they sent me to Fort Eustis, Va., and from there they were building up a unit at Fort Riley, Kan. I went to Fort Riley and we built a unit up there and we went on over to Vietnam in ’67.”
He served the first time in Vietnam in 1967-68, and again in 1970-71. He flew UH-1 Hueys and AH-1 Cobras.
“My primary mission was actually as a test pilot, but I also flew missions when they needed someone to fly missions,” Doell said. “When I didn’t have a lot of aircraft to work on, I enjoyed going out on missions.
“I got shot up eight different times. Never shot down. Just rounds taken in the aircraft. The pucker factor sure goes up — I can tell you that. You don’t know where the rounds are going, (and) whether it’s serious and if you’re going to make it back or not. But I always made it back.
“I enjoyed flying over there. To us, it was a job that needed to be done.
“When you’re going in (to a hot combat zone), if you were by yourself, it would be a lot worse. But when you’re going in with four, six, eight, 10 — or more — aircraft, you don’t feel as vulnerable.
“The most I ever flew the first tour on combat missions was one day we flew thirteen hours and forty minutes (of) logged flight time. That was during the (1968) TET counter-offensive. Just keep taking them (troops) out there from one location to another, back and forth.
“You didn’t really have a lot of time to think about it — you just did it.”
Doell, now 79 years old, retired from the military as a chief warrant officer 4 in 1986, when he was 45 years old. A Master Army Aviator, he received a Bronze Star and 14 Air Medals, and served not only as a helicopter test pilot but also a helicopter test pilot evaluator.
After leaving the service, he tried his hand at real estate sales for a while, then decided to go back to doing what he loves — working with helicopters for the U.S. Army at Fort Hood.
“I was putting in more hours in real estate than I ever did in the military; my weekends are all tied up. I had friends working in aviation on Fort Hood, and they talked me into coming back to work. So I did that, and I worked for DynCorp in aircraft maintenance.
“I was planning to work until I was age 60, but when I was 58, I told my (second) wife one day, ‘You know, if I woke up one morning and I was dead, I’d sure be pissed. I’m thinking about retiring.’
“She said, ‘Do whatever you want,” so I retired again in 2000.”
Five years later, Doell’s wife, Sue, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and so began a long, painful struggle with the debilitating and incurable disease. Sue wound up requiring around-the-clock care and died two years ago after the couple had been married 46 years.
“I took care of her until 2011, but I just couldn’t take care of her the way she needed, so I had to put her in a nursing home. She was there for another eight years. I visited nearly every day. I only missed seven days out of those eight years.”
Now, the father of three, grandfather of three and great-grandfather of five, spends his time kicking around the house and sometimes taking his boat out to the lake for some fishing.
His own future is somewhat uncertain these days due to medical concerns, but he continues to enjoy life and is grateful for his 22 years in military service.
“A week after my wife passed — two weeks after — I was having some shoulder pains, so I went to the doctor. Two hours later, they said, ‘You have Stage 4 lung cancer.’
“Actually, it was Stage 3, so I’ve been dealing with that, and I think it’s pretty much behind me right now.
“I have a bass boat, and I try to get out to the lake once a week, although I’ve been shut down the last three or four months. My neighbor always goes with me and he has some health issues, and I feel guilty about going fishing, if I’m not able to take him along.
“I am truly blessed. I don’t have any financial worries, and I know most people do right now. That has to be terrible. But since that’s not one of my concerns, it takes a big load off my back.
“I’ve got a lady friend, and we see each other a couple times a week. She doesn’t want to re-marry; I don’t want to re-marry. She has her life; I’ve got mine; and we’ve got ours together. So, it’s a perfect world.”
