KILLEEN — Today is the final day to vote as the City of Killeen is asking residents for help in re-naming Fort Hood — one of 10 U.S. Army bases still named after Confederate officials.
In a Facebook post Thursday, Killeen posted a link to a poll where residents may select their favorite of 11 replacement names for Fort Hood.
“We need your vote!,” Killeen’s post said. “Communities around Fort Hood are being asked to vote on who/what they think the best candidate is for the renaming of Fort Hood.”
Brief biographies of nine prominent U.S. Army service members are included on the city’s polling website for reference before voting.
Killeen noted two of the 11 names — Fort Courage and Fort Central Texas — are not “human names.”
Fort Hood is currently named after John Bell Hood, of Kentucky, who became a Confederate major general during the Civil War after leaving the U.S. military to fight on behalf of the confederacy in the South’s lost battle to uphold slavery and white supremacy.
Fort Hood’s potential new name has been the subject of much nationwide discussion in the past few years.
In 2019, the national League of United Latin American Citizens, LULAC, issued a resolution to rename Fort Hood after Army Master Sgt. Roy P. Benavidez, a South Texas-native who received five Purple Hearts, and a Medal of Honor from President Ronald Reagan for his service during the Vietnam War.
Reportedly during his Medal of Honor ceremony, Reagan said, “If Roy’s story were a movie script you would not believe it,” according to LULAC.
To cast a vote, go to https://bit.ly/3jHrjOM.
