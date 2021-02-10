Retired U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Guadalupe Lopez has written and published a riveting memoir describing day-to-day combat operations during his 1969-70 tour in the Vietnam War.
The 196-page book titled, “The Daily Combat Operations for 2nd Battalion, 14th Infantry in Vietnam: One Soldier’s Story,” begins with the 13-hour flight from Hawaii to Vietnam, takes the reader through 12 months of combat, and winds up with the story of the Dau Tieng Rubber Plantation, location of the battalion TOC (tactical operations center).
Lopez, a longtime resident of Killeen, dedicated the book to “the servicemen who gave so much to our country while serving with the 2nd Battalion, 14th Infantry, 25th Infantry Division, during August 1969 to August 1970, and in general to all who gave their lives in Vietnam.”
Initially, he decided to write the book for his family to preserve the memory of one of the most dramatically important years of his life, but now that it is finished, he hopes to reach a much bigger audience.
“I started writing in 1995 — somewhere around there — and then my first wife passed away,” Lopez, 82, said. “It was hard for me, because we had been married 51 years. It was hard for me to do anything. Finally, I picked it up two years after she passed away.
“The children were after me. They said, ‘Dad, you need to get this done. You’re going to die and the story is going to die with you.’”
To help with recalling daily details from his tour, Lopez traveled to Washington, D.C., and spent a week making copies of the 2nd Battalion’s nearly 2,000 pages of staff duty journal, which describe the unit’s daily activities during his one-year tour.
“Initially it was hard for me to sit down and write something about Vietnam,” said Lopez, a Laredo, Texas, native who retired from the military in 1980 after joining the Army when he was 16 years old. Along with serving in Vietnam, he nearly saw his first combat as part of the U.S. invasion force during the Cuban Missile Crisis, a short-lived but historic confrontation between the former Soviet Union and United States over Soviet missile deployments on Cuban soil.
“When you start thinking about the things that went on in Vietnam, and the soldiers that you lost, it gets to you,” Lopez said. “You don’t see too many retirees that have been in an actual war, out by the front, talking about the war.
“When you see retirees talking, it is (usually) those who were in the rear that have never seen combat. All of a sudden, they want to be seen as strong and brave, out there in front. Those are the ones who talk about the military. The ones who were out there in front don’t like to talk about it, because we have seen the horrors of the war.”
Two incidents in particular haunt Lopez, even to this day. He writes about both in his book.
“It was probably about May,” Lopez remembers. “I was flying with the colonel in his command and control helicopter. We got the word that an engineer team clearing the roads of explosives had hit a mine. We were close, and the colonel said, ‘Let’s not wait for a medevac; let’s go on in there.’
“It was two engineers that got hit, and when we got there, one of them was on one side of the road, and the other was next to the chopper. One of them was dead, and the other was missing part of the hands, and missing part of the legs. We tried to pick him up, but it was hard to grab a hold of his body.
“He was almost naked from the explosion, and his body was just limp — like a balloon filled with water. So we got a poncho, rolled him onto that, and put him on the chopper. Then we took him to the military hospital, and a couple of minutes later, after we were back up in the air, it came back on the radio that he was dead on arrival.
“That one stuck with me for a long time, but the second incident really affected me.”
That second incident occurred as Lopez, who was the noncommissioned officer in charge for his tactical operations center, noticed a couple of officers preparing to leave the base empty handed — without carrying a weapon. He ran after the pair, but they shrugged him off.
“I had a captain who was getting ready to come back to the States,” Lopez said. “He was getting an officer to replace him, and he wanted to take him out to show him around. A small observation helicopter came in, and they were walking out of the TOC. Both of them didn’t have their rifles.
“I ran out and hollered at them, but they said, ‘No worries, Sarge. We’re OK.’
“I went back in and was monitoring the radios, and we got a call that the LOH (light observation helicopter) was hit. The pilot said, ‘I’m hit. I’m going down.’
“We got a call from an Air Force forward observer plane that was close by that said he had located the helicopter, with one person underneath it. He also mentioned that he saw another person moving away from the chopper, and another one moving in the opposite direction.
“What happened was, the chopper went down, (and) the new officer died on impact. He was thrown out, and the chopper landed on top of him. The pilot had always carried his weapon — a sidearm and an M-14 — and the recon team located him and brought him back.
“They couldn’t find the other officer. Two days later, we got a report (about) a freshly dug grave with hands and feet sticking out. They went back out and recovered the body.
“That,” Lopez said, pausing as his voice choked with emotion, “has stayed with me all this time. We used to work together, side by side, and it hurt me a lot losing him. For quite a while, I blamed myself for not running out there with the weapons. It took me almost thirty years to get it out of my head.”
Lopez self-published his book through Morris Publishing in Kearney, Neb., and has already drawn interest from a traditional publishing company, which could help increase his audience.
For more information on getting a copy of the book, go to www.morrispublishing.com, or contact Lopez via email at glopez2jr@twc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.