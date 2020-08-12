Editor’s Note: This is part of an ongoing series of veteran profiles honoring those who have served. If you have a story to tell, or know a veteran whose story needs to be told, contact the Killeen Daily Herald at news@kdhnews.com using the subject line “Veteran Profiles.”
Guadalupe Lopez was haunted for decades by some of his experiences serving with the infantry in Vietnam (1969-70), but two memories are especially painful.
“It was probably about May,” the retired Army sergeant major said, during a recent phone call from his home in Killeen. “I was flying with the colonel in his command and control helicopter. We got the word that an engineer team clearing the roads of explosives had hit a mine. We were close, and the colonel said, ‘Let’s not wait for a medevac; let’s go on in there.’
“It was two engineers that got hit, and when we got there, one of them was on one side of the road, and the other was next to the chopper. One of them was dead, and the other was missing part of the hands, and missing part of the legs. We tried to pick him up, but it was hard to grab a hold of his body.
“He was almost naked from the explosion, and his body was just limp – like a balloon filled with water. So we got a poncho, rolled him onto that and put him on the chopper. Then we took him to the military hospital, and a couple of minutes later, after we were back up in the air, it came back on the radio that he was dead on arrival.
“That one stuck with me for a long time, but the second incident really affected me.”
Lopez was the noncommissioned officer in charge at his tactical operations center and he noticed a couple of officers preparing to leave the base empty-handed – without carrying a weapon. He ran after the pair, but they shrugged him off.
“I had a captain who was getting ready to come back to the States,” Lopez said. “He was getting an officer to replace him, and he wanted to take him out to show him around. A small observation helicopter came in, and they were walking out of the TOC. Both of them didn’t have their rifles.
“I ran out and hollered at them, but they said, ‘No worries, Sarge. We’re OK.’
“I went back in and was monitoring the radios, and we got a call that the LOH (light observation helicopter) was hit. The pilot said, ‘I’m hit. I’m going down.’
“We got a call from an Air Force forward observer plane that was close by that said he had located the helicopter, with one person underneath it. He also mentioned that he saw another person moving away from the chopper, and another one moving in the opposite direction.
“What happened was, the chopper went down, (and) the new officer died on impact. He was thrown out, and the chopper landed on top of him. The pilot had always carried his weapon – a sidearm and an M-14 – and the recon team located him and brought him back.
“They couldn’t find the other officer. Two days later, we got a report (about) a freshly dug grave with hands and feet sticking out. They went back out and recovered the body.
“That,” Lopez said, pausing as his voice choked with emotion, “has stayed with me all this time. We used to work together, side by side, and it hurt me a lot losing him. For quite a while, I blamed myself for not running out there with the weapons. It took me almost thirty years to get it out of my head.”
Now 82 years old, Lopez has lived in Killeen since he retired from the U.S. Army in 1980. A native Texan, he was born and raised down south in Laredo and joined the military when he was 16 years old.
His father had been out of work for a year, and his cousin told him he wanted to join the service.
“We were like brothers, and in September, we went to the recruiter. They kicked me out of the recruiting station in Laredo. He said, ‘No, you have to wait until you’re 17.’ My cousin was accepted, and he was going to El Paso for basic training. We went to San Antonio, and we told the recruiter there that I was 17. He said, ‘No problem. Sign here.’
“Four years later, they caught up with me, and they tried to kick me out for falsifying the records. I was getting top secret clearance at that time, and they started digging into my official records. But I was doing very well in the military, and the battalion commander wrote a good letter excusing me.”
After basic training at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Lopez was assigned to Fort Jackson, S.C., for advanced training, then shipped off to Alaska. He came back to Fort Lewis, Wash., got out of the Army for a while, attended college and got married, then re-enlisted a year later, serving two tours in Korea, one tour in Vietnam, and a stint as an advisor at the U.S. Embassy in Lima, Peru.
In October 1962, he nearly saw his first combat as part of the U.S. invasion force during the Cuban Missile Crisis, a short-lived but historic confrontation between the former Soviet Union and United States over Soviet missile deployments on Cuban soil.
“I was with the first unit that left Fort Hood,” Lopez said. “It was an armored cav reconnaissance troop. We were on a maneuver at Fort Hood, and they cut that off halfway through. They brought us back and told us to prepare to reload again tomorrow, which was on a Sunday. We thought it was just another drill, you know, loading up on the railroad (cars).
“Once we were loaded up, they told us, ‘You got two hours to take care of whatever you want to. We’re headed somewhere.’ They didn’t want to tell us where.
“I had to get a hold of my wife and tell her we were leaving, and we didn’t know where we were going.
“That night, we left by train and went to Dallas that night. From there, we went to Fort Stewart, Ga. They had a set of civilians going from one end of the tracks to the other, fixing all the vehicles and loading them up with ammo. That’s when we knew we were going somewhere for action.
“We loaded our tracks (personnel carriers, tanks) onto these LSTs and once we got out (to sea), they told us that night to turn around and go back.
“We got back and landed at Hollywood-by-the-Sea, north of Miami, and we stayed there for two to three weeks, at the Gulfstream racetrack. From there, they brought us back to Fort Hood.”
After he retired, Lopez went to work for Killeen’s Central Texas College as director of military training on Fort Hood. He stayed there 20 years and then retired. Now, the father of four – who is remarried after losing his wife of 51 years, Hortencia, to cancer in 2009 – is writing a book about his time in Vietnam, ‘The Battalion Staff Duty Journal: 2nd Battalion, 14th Infantry in Vietnam – One Soldier’s Story.’
Tremendous pride is evident in his voice when he talks about his military career. Once a soldier, always a soldier, Lopez says.
“I love the Army. It is in my heart, and I will never forget it. You can’t tell me anything bad about the Army. Every time I see a soldier, I say thank you very much. You’re a one-percenter.
“What I say to young soldiers is, they need to understand that the work in the Army is the same as on the outside – it’s a profession. If they come in, they need to apply themselves to whatever they’re supposed to be doing.
“If they don’t like it, get out after three years, or four years, and try to find something they can fit into on the outside. But if you stay in, do your best. I made sergeant major when I was 19 years in the Army. I made all my promotions faster than my peers, because I was always studying, volunteering, going through a lot of schools.
“I always tried to do my best.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.