Norma Thompson followed her husband to the United States from Panama and when the marriage failed a few years later, she was working odd jobs to support herself and her pre-school daughter when fate, destiny or something stepped in and changed her life.
“My then-husband played baseball, and he got the chance to play in the minor leagues in Boston,” Thompson, now a Killeen resident, said. “By then we had a child, so me and the child came to the U.S. in 1975.
“Unfortunately, that relationship didn’t work. The values in this country are so different than at home — the loose values, I call them — and there was a divorce (1978). I didn’t want to go back home; I saw bigger things here. An opportunity for me to take care of me. My family back home is very close, and somebody always thinks they need to help you. Do this for you; do that for you. I didn’t want that. I wanted to stay here.
“I needed to find a way to provide for me and this child, so I sent her home to Panama — she was about four — and I stayed here and worked. I worked in a factory, things like that. Nothing major.”
Back in her native country, Thompson had planned on becoming a teacher. She spent five years working as an elementary school teacher after graduating from a special high school education program in 1969 and was pursuing a degree in special education at the University of Panama. She briefly considered returning to the classroom after her divorce, but then there was a highly unusual late-night conversation.
“I thought about going back into teaching, but the schools didn’t meet my standards as far as discipline with the kids. They just do whatever they want to, and I’m an old-school teacher who is not used to that kind of behavior,” the 70-year-old mother of seven said.
“During all of this, one night I went and lay in the bed, and … I call it divine intervention.
“Someone or something woke me up and said, ‘Why don’t you join the Army?’
“I sat up and began having this conversation: ’Who me? Join the Army? What am I going to do in the Army?’
“That’s why I call my military time a divine intervention. I had no clue that there was a recruiting station I could go to. I thought you had to know someone in the military to get into the military.
“I had some friends in New York, which is where I went from Boston after the divorce. These are friends from when I was, like, 12 or 13 years old. One of my best friend’s husband was in the military, and I said to him, ‘Do you know anyone who can get me in the Army?’
“He said, ‘No, no, no, you don’t need to be in the Army.’
“I said, ‘Don’t tell me what I’m not going to do.’
“So, he introduced me to a guy in their building who was a recruiter, and he took me into the office to take a practice test. I had no clue. At the end of that day, he said, ‘You’re good to go. You can go ahead and take the ASVAB (Army Services Vocational Aptitude Battery).’ When I finished that, he said I qualified to be a medic.
“I went ahead and did all the paperwork, then I went to Panama while I was waiting on the delayed entry program. Maybe 75 days with my daughter and my family. After that, I went to Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, on the 16th of December 1980, for basic training.”
Thompson was 29 years old as a new Army recruit. Boot camp was not easy, but as always, she was up to the challenge. She credits a work ethic instilled in her by her parents, along with her carpenter father’s insistence on learning proper English.
“It was challenging, but I’m a go-getter,” Thompson said. “When I’m going to do something, there is no time to be a wimp and cry and all this other stuff. I’ve got a child to support, to make a better life for, and this is what I’m going to do.
“I didn’t have a lot of issues, because I did my own thing. I said, ‘OK, everyone here is 18, and I’m the old lady in the group, so I need to get up before the bell goes off and the drill sergeants are yelling and screaming.’
“I needed to get up and go in the shower and do my thing and get myself ready before everyone else wakes up. I’m pretty much an organized person in whatever I’m doing. If you tell me to be there at 10 o’clock, I’m there by 20 minutes to 10.
“That was just the discipline I learned. In my home, you called all adults, ‘Yes, ma’am (and) no sir.’”
After basic, it was on to Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio for advanced individual training (AIT) as a medic, then a bus ride to Savannah, Ga., for her first assignment at the Hunter Army Airfield clinic.
In the end, she wound up serving 31 years in the military, retiring as a master sergeant in 2011. There was a break in service when she went part-time with the National Guard, earned a degree in social work and went to work in nursing homes and in hospice, then a return to active-duty, where she finished her career at Fort Sill, Okla.
Shortly before her retirement became official, Thompson was offered the chance for promotion to sergeant major, but by then, she was ready to go home and be a full-time mom.
“My son — the youngest son — was four at the time, and he said to me, ‘Mom, how come you can’t come to nothing my school is having?’
“That pulled a cord in my heart.
“When they offered me the promotion, I said, ‘No, I’m going home, guys. I don’t want to play anymore.’
“I’m the mother of seven children: three biological children, three adopted kids, and my nephew. We adopted one child at Fort Bragg, and two in this area, from Copperas Cove. My children’s ages range from 50 to 32.”
Married for 35 years to husband, Arthur, Thompson happily spends her time now volunteering at her church and playing the role of mom and grandma — her grandkids lovingly called her “G-ma.”
She goes back to Panama to visit now and then but has no desire to return on a permanent basis. One of her sisters lives back home and another lives in Killeen.
“I go home whenever I get a chance. I enjoy it, but I wouldn’t want to move back there. Things are so different now. The area where I grew up in Colón, I loved that area, but it’s no longer the same as it used to be.
“The driving is so crazy, and they’re robbing (people) and all that sort of stuff. It’s terrible now. When we were growing up, it was great to go sit in the park in their evenings and visit with your friends, but you can’t do that now.
“I’m here to help grandchildren — I think there are about 10 or 11 grandchildren — (and) anybody else who needs me. I volunteer at my church, and I love to cook. Matter of fact, after I retired, I went to CTC (Central Texas College in Killeen) and enrolled myself in a culinary arts program. I didn’t graduate because my money ran out, but I gained a lot of skills. I like to bake. I like to walk. I like to watch TV. I love to read.
“I am a devout Catholic, and I do a lot of things helping out my church. Anybody who needs me can just call. I’m available to help out.
“Looking back, I am very satisfied with my life. The biggest thing is, we came out of a very poor family. My mother only had a fourth-grade education, but she could read, write, count her money and take care of business.
“She instilled in us that the only way to get out of poverty is to study and work hard. With three other siblings, we are all college graduates. With my children, my last one is finishing college this December. I’ve got a couple who have a master’s degree already. One served in the Air Force for ten years. One served in the Marines. One served in the National Guard.
“I would have had a good life (in Panama), because I was gainfully employed. The cost of living there is not as much as it is here.
“My siblings and I enjoy looking back at where we came from. But I’ve been in this country since I was 25 years old. This is home now.”
