When Era Cook enlisted in the Army Reserve right after high school graduation, she planned on staying in long enough to qualify for education benefits for college and then moving on with her life.
A native of Gaston, Ala., and resident of Killeen since 2017, Cook not only completed that first hitch but signed up again and wound up serving a total of 22 years combined in the Army Reserve, Army National Guard, active duty Army, and Active Guard Reserve.
It is a somewhat rare service record that she is proud of, and she enjoys the reaction she gets when people find out about it.
“You know how when you’re in a class or something and they ask you to introduce yourself (and) tell a fun fact about yourself? I always say that I served in every branch of the Army — Army Reserve, active-duty Army, National Guard, and AGR,” Cook said.
“People are always surprised at that. There’s not many people who have done it — maybe one or the other; maybe two of those. But not all four.”
Born in Alabama and raised up north in Chicago, Cook started her military career working in finance, then later shifted to logistics.
It was early in her career when one of life’s major events caused a change in plans.
“I ended up getting married — not to the man I’m married to now — and I got pregnant,” Cook said. “Once I got pregnant, I needed the security, so I went from Army Reserve to AGR (Active Guard Reserve).”
The 58-year-old mother of two and grandmother of two retired from the National Guard at Fort Stewart, Ga., in 1993 as a sergeant. She went to work for the Department of Defense and retired from the Veterans Administration in 2018.
She has been married now for 24 years to husband, Jerald, a retired sergeant first class who served 24 years in the Army.
Cook says that although her life went in an unexpected direction way back when, she has “no regrets whatsoever.”
“Joining the Army — and then staying in — was an excellent move. I didn’t go very far in rank because I moved around a lot with my husband. The focus was on him, so I did 10 years’ active-duty and then I went back to the National Guard.
“I don’t regret one day.
“My favorite thing was seeing parts of this world that I probably would have never seen — Europe, Korea, different parts of the United States. We’ve been to the Grand Canyon, Mount Rushmore, Niagara Falls, Canada … we’ve traveled so many places. And my children were able to see these things, as well.
“That’s my favorite part — not to mention the education that comes along with all that.”
These days, Cook stays busy with various volunteer efforts. She is a member of the Women’s Army Corps Veterans’ Association, recently attending an open house for the American Legion post in Copperas Cove.
She relocated to central Texas after her military career to be near family, and that is exactly where she wants to be.
“I enjoy giving back. I enjoy helping others,” Cook said.
“I do home health care for my mom. I’m also involved with the Women’s Army Corps, and I volunteer at the Veterans Administration and throughout the community wherever there is a need.
“When I left finance in the Army Reserve and went active duty, I changed my MOS (military occupational specialty) to logistics, and basically logistics provides. It’s like providing a service, and I enjoy service.
“Veterans will always be my comrades, and anything I can do to serve them, I enjoy it.”
Things have changed quite a bit for women in the military, and Cook says she would recommend the service as a “good option” for anyone considering it.
“Yes, I would recommend it. I would. I tried to get my daughter to join at one time, but she’s doing well. Working on her master’s degree.
“It is a good option.”
