President Donald J. Trump on Thursday ordered the killing of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani after the death of an American contractor and wounding of four U.S. troops in a rocket attack against a military base in northern Baghdad, Iraq, which housed U.S. troops.

Soleimani was also believed to have planned the New Year’s Eve attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, which was carried out by Iranian-supported militia groups. The president said Friday there was intelligence Soleimani was also planning an imminent attack on American diplomats and soldiers and took the Iranian general out to prevent it.

