KILLEEN — It was June 25, 1950, when the Korean war began as 75,000 troops from the North Korean People’s Army stormed across the 38th parallel in the first military action of the historic Cold War.
Soon, American troops had been deployed to counter the invasion on South Korea’s behalf, and on Friday officials from the Korean War Veterans Association joined members of Killeen’s Korean-American Association for a ceremony at the city’s Korean War Memorial to remember the beginning of fighting that lasted until July 27, 1953, when an armistice, or cease fighting, was declared.
One of those on hand for last Friday’s ceremony outside the Killeen Civic and Conference Center was Pastor Steve Chae, a Korea native who now leads Jesus Hope and Love Mission in Killeen. Chae’s voice choked with emotion as he spoke about the importance to him of the recognition.
“I’m here to say thank you and show appreciation for what they did for our country,” Chae said. “Their sacrifice is why we have freedom to come here to the United States. It touches my heart to think about how important it is what they did for us. I want them to know that their sacrifice was not in vain.”
Eddie Bell, state president of the Department of Texas Korean War Veterans Association and a retired Army first sergeant, told a small crowd gathered for the event that it is important to recognize the sacrifices made during that controversial war that some say never really ended. Around 28,000 American soldiers and civilian military personnel continue to be assigned to U.S. Forces Korea.
“We want to say thank you to those that went before us to save a country,” Bell said. “That country was in need, and America answered. And 57,000 lives later, we’re still trying to get people — and even through our Congress — to say it was a war and not just a conflict.
“When you lost that many lives to save a country, I think that’s a little bit more than a conflict.
“What this day means to me is to give honor every year to the beginning of the war. We come together to pay our respects, give honor to those who participated. It’s an honorable day. As the state president for the Korean War Veterans Association, it’s an honor for me to be here.”
June Park, director of the local Korean American Association, agreed.
“I just want to say how much we appreciate the Korean War veterans, and those who fought for Korea — it is in every Korean’s heart,” said Park, who normally visits her home country every other year. “Even though we live in the United States, our homeland is Korea (and) we have family in Korea, and even though our Korea is split into north and south, at least there is peace, and we are not in a communist society.
