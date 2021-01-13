LAMPASAS — Former U.S. Army tank gunner Keith Callis remembers heading into combat during the 1990-91 Desert Storm campaign to push Iraq out of Kuwait after the late Saddam Hussein’s forces invaded the neighboring Middle East country and defied worldwide calls to withdraw.
“The ground war starts and we’re rolling along blowing things up with the (M-1 Abrams) tanks, and these guys (Iraqis) are walking at us with their hands up. We just told them to keep walking,” Callis, a 56-year-old Lampasas resident and native of Corpus Christi, Texas, said.
“We went in as far as Kuwait City. Remember the Highway of Death (six-lane Highway 80 between Kuwait and Iraq)? There are mines on the ground, and we’re just straddling those so we won’t get blown up. I see this guy on top of a BTR-50 (Russian armored personnel carrier), fueling it up, and I said to our tank commander, ‘Hey, sir, there’s a guy right there.’
“He said, ‘Shoot the s.o.b.’
“So I fired a round and blew that vehicle up. Then we started going, and I’m looking around. I see this truck pulling out with a single-shot artillery cannon on it. This guy would back out, shoot one round, and pull back in. So, they could never find him. I saw him, and I told the tank commander. He said, ‘Take him out.’ So I did.
“My third shot, we were over at the Highway of Death trying to clear a ZSU-23-4 (four 23mm anti-aircraft machine guns) out of a bunker. It was really dug in, and we bombed and bombed, but couldn’t get it. We sent infantry in, and the tank commander wanted to go up there, so we did.
“I looked over at the Highway of Death and there were 10, 12 (enemy) tanks moving down the road. I took a shot. It was 2,970 meters — roughly two miles. They were on the other side of the highway, and all I could see was turret. I’m tracking and I fire. It looked like the round hit the highway and ricocheted straight up in the air.
“I yelled at my re-loader to load another round, and we fired again. Right then, that turret started shooting flames and then it just blew off.”
That was confirmed kill No. 3 for Callis, who served during Desert Storm from January to April 1991, the only combat deployment of his 12-year Army career.
Born and raised along the Gulf of Mexico in Corpus Christi, Callis grew up in a family of 13 kids headed by his U.S. Navy veteran father. He remembers some lean times growing up.
“It was hand-me-downs after hand-me-downs,” he said. “Let’s put it this way. When the youngest was born in 1970, we were living in a 900-square-foot house — with thirteen kids.
“Then they moved into an 1,800-square-foot house that belonged to my mother’s sister and her husband. The girls had their own room; the big boys had their own room; and we had a garage converted into a bedroom.”
After he graduated from Richard King High School in 1982, Callis was hoping to follow in two of his older brothers’ footsteps and join the city fire department. That plan never worked out, and after working for a glass company and a stint in the oilfield, life served up a big, breaking curveball.
“I met a girl in 1987 and we got married two years later,” Callis said. “She had two children, and the youngest was climbing a tree one day, and he fell. He was in severe abdominal pain, so we took him to the emergency room. They did an ultrasound, x-rays, some other tests, and they saw a bunch of stones in the pancreas.
“The doctor asked me what I did, and I said, ‘Well, I work for the glass company from 7:30 in the morning until five, then I go to work at Builders Square from six to 11:30.’
“He told me, ‘You know, you ought to join the military.’
“I said, ‘Why’s that?’
“He said, ‘Your son’s going to require a lot of medical attention, and it’s going to cost you an arm and a leg.’
“So, I went in. I was already a certified EMT, because I had been trying to get on with the Corpus Christi Fire Department. I kept getting turned down, because I already had two brothers with the fire department and they didn’t want a third. My dad was Navy; my brother, Pat, was Navy; my brother, Jim, was Navy. So what did I do? I joined the Army. Dad was pissed.”
Callis enlisted at age 25 and reported for boot camp and advanced individual training at Fort Knox, Ky., home of the infamous “Heartbreak, Misery and Agony” obstacles.
“Ask anybody about those hills that you run,” Callis said. “You look at them, and it’s like, ‘Oh, my God, we’re going up that?’”
Callis not only survived boot camp and AIT, he excelled. By the time he reported to his first duty station at Fort Carson, Colo., in August 1989, he had been chosen to participate in the Excellence in Armor advanced training program and promoted from E-1 (private) to E-3 (private first-class).
During his first-ever gunnery practice at Fort Carson, Callis recorded the highest score in his company, and fourth-highest in his battalion. That earned him a promotion to E-4 (specialist), just in time for the start of Operation Desert Storm (1990-91).
Following a rotation at NTC (National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif.), Callis and his unit was assigned to head down to Fort Hood to train National Guard troops preparing to deploy overseas.
“We were gone for 31 days, back for two days, then back out again for two to three weeks,” Callis said, explaining that when he got back from Hood, he was slated for CQ (charge of quarters) duty at the barracks.
Then, a more interesting opportunity arose.
“I was at home and all of a sudden, my son is yelling at me upstairs, ‘Dad, your first sergeant is at the door!’
“I went down there, and sure enough, there he was. I said, ‘What’s up, first sergeant?’
“He said, ‘We need five guys from each company to send over to Saudi Arabia to be replacements, so when the ground war kicks off and somebody gets killed, their replacement will be there already.’
“I said, ‘I’ll go.’
“He said, ‘Are you sure?’
“I said, ‘first sergeant, I grew up watching war movies. I joined the service to serve my country. If I have the chance to go into combat, I’m going.’
“He left and my wife was standing there at the top of the stairs just looking at me, with the worst look on her face.”
After Desert Storm, Callis was unexpectedly forced out of the military after suffering a severe ankle injury jumping down from a tank in the motor pool, being sidelined for several months as a result and gaining 30 pounds. His ankle finally healed and he dropped the weight, but narrowly missed meeting the Army weight standard in time for his upcoming reenlistment deadline.
After 12 years, in June 2001, the promotable E-6 (staff sergeant) was a civilian again.
“I loved the military. If I could have re-enlisted, I would have stayed and done my 20 or 30 (years),” Callis said. “I wish I had 20 years’ service. There aren’t too many jobs out there where you can work 20 years and retire with a pension — unless you’re (with the) fire department, EMS, police department, a teacher …
“When 9/11 happened (Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks), I tried to reenlist. I went to the recruiter’s office and said I wanted to go back in. He said, “Yeah, you can go back in, but you have to go to basic training, and you’ll have to go back as an E-4.’
“I looked at him and I said, ‘I did twelve years — I’m not going back to basic training.’
“That is my only regret — that I got out on the overweight program. It broke my heart. If I had gotten out under just a regular ETS, I would have been able to keep my rank and re-enlist. I was only out less than two months.”
Nevertheless, Callis looks back fondly on his military career and excitedly ahead to the future. After that initial disappointment, his dad came around, too, and was proud of not only his son’s decision to serve his country, but also his later decision to volunteer for combat.
Callis said he and a brother bought 47 acres outside of Lampasas and he plans to move out there sometime this year. He also stays busy with his duties as junior vice commander for the Lampasas VFW.
“I’m divorced now, since 2000. I told somebody, if I ever get married again, it’s going to be on April 18. I joined the Army on April 18; I flew back from Desert Storm on April 18; my divorce was finalized on April 18.
“When I ETSed (left the Army) and I’m standing in front of my unit and they’re giving me an award, saying thanks for your service, I told the guys, ‘Some of you, I’ll remember (and) some I won’t, but I’m really going to miss that tank right there. Those things are a blast. Enjoy yourself when you’re on one.’
“There ain’t nothing like an M-1 Abrams. It was a lot of work, but it was a lot of fun, too.”
