For more than half of 2020, ever since the disappearance and murder of Spc. Vanessa Guillen, there has been a dialogue raging across the nation about Fort Hood that has been less than stellar.
Following last week’s publishing of an independent review committee on Fort Hood’s command climate and culture, it has become even worse. The dialogue has focused on how “terrible” Fort Hood is and how, for some strange reason, it is only Fort Hood that seems to have problems with leadership caring about the welfare of our soldiers.
I find this perplexing, since I have been seeing this problem since at least 2005. As we became more involved in the War on Terror, our troops began deploying on an unprecedented level, with some of them deploying five, eight, even 10 times during their careers.
Fortunately for my noncommissioned officer mind, a few retired three-star generals I respect agreed with my personal assessment. The high operational tempo of deployments tended to force the Army — and the Department of Defense in general — to focus primarily on unit readiness to deploy and fight. That left little time to focus on the welfare of our troops.
Prior to Sept. 11, 2001, I was raised in an environment where NCOs devoted their time to not only training their troops, but ensuring their safety, welfare and general well-being. This caused me trouble later in my career, when I still believed in that philosophy, but the NCOs above me were focused on mission readiness.
I think that it’s an officer’s job to worry about mission readiness and accomplishment. It’s an NCO’s job to ensure the troops are physically and mentally capable of accomplishing those missions.
Getting away from that mentality was a product of troops deploying on a level never before seen. As one of those retired generals told me, even Vietnam veterans rarely saw more than two combat deployments during their careers.
Because of this, the issues we are seeing at Fort Hood are definitely not specific to the post. It is a problem you will find at every single military installation owned by the U.S., regardless of what branch of service that installation belongs to.
It’s an Army problem. A Marine Corps problem. A Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard problem.
It is not just a Fort Hood problem.
It is going to take time to correct the issues we are currently facing. Officers and NCOs alike will need to relearn the roles they are supposed to play, and officers will definitely need to step back and empower NCOs to do their jobs.
The report was not an indictment of Fort Hood — it merely brought to light issues our military as a whole must place first in order to move forward.
